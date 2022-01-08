Parent-of-eight slammed for letting kids swear

Parent slammed for letting kids swear. Video / TikTok

A parent-of-eight has detailed the ways they choose to raise their kids, including mental health days off school and allowing the children to swear as much as they want.

The parent was slammed on TikTok after making the posts about their parenting.

The parent, who is also a therapist, shared on TikTok why it's important to them to allow their kids to curse, as part of encouraging their self-expression.

They also shared to their 325,000 followers that the household does not follow traditional gender roles, The Sun reports.

"They do NOT have to sit on Santa's lap," they said in one of the videos. "They don't have to hug/kiss anyone unless they want to."

The parent explained they follow gentle parenting techniques, which include allowing the children to stay home from school if their mental health is low.

When it comes to their schooling, there is no emphasis put on grades. "Effort is what matters," the parent said.

While the TikToker was the target of criticism following some of her parenting videos, there was also plenty of support from fellow parents on TikTok.

"The fact that people take this things as controversial is just messed up … it's literally the basic things to do as a parent," one person wrote.

"I swear, as a fellow mum, I agree with every single thing you've mentioned in all of these," someone else said.