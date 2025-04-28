A Pams cheesecake product was distributed nationwide with a typo on its packaging, with strawberry spelt as 'starwberry'. Photo / Reddit
Pams strawberry cheesecake packaging featured a typo, spelling “strawberry” as “starwberry”.
Admitting it “slipped through our checks”, Foodstuffs kept the product on shelves to avoid waste.
The typo has been corrected for future production, but some faulty packages may still appear.
Foodstuffs’ privately owned supermarket label Pams missed a spelling mistake before sending one of its latest products to market, with people across the country coming home with a “starwberry” cheesecake.
Foodstuffs told the Herald the typo had “slipped through our checks” when launching the product last year, but kept it in market “to avoid unnecessary waste”.
Although the packaging has been corrected, “a few ‘Starwberry’ cheesecakes might still pop up” in stores “while existing stock sells through”.
Another suggested the typo could have been a design mistake, posting on Reddit’s New Zealand subreddit: “Oh man, graphic designers with dyslexia, I tell you, we exist. I once made a (very obvious) typo on 2000 drink tokens. I hope the AA enjoyed their Christmas party and Dink Tokens that year...“