Oscars 2021: The most memorable red carpet looks of all time

The exquisite celebration that is the Academy Awards is not far away, having been delayed till the end of April, due to Covid-19.
And with an event so ritzy, it makes sense its dress code is equally impressive and ethereal.
The Oscars has played host to a bevy of breathtaking gowns across its 91 years, from cutting-edge frocks made well ahead of their time (we're looking at you, Gwyneth Paltrow), to the classics that have withstood decades of fashion evolution (Nicole Kidman, naturally).
Ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards, we've pulled together some of the most jaw-dropping looks of all time.
Saoirse Ronan, 2020
The fashion forward actress was out to make a statement in this Gucci gown, which seems almost like two dresses that have been sewn together, but she really makes it work.
Rooney Mara, 2020
The red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards was dominated by long lines and bare shoulders but Mara stood out from the crowd with this bold cut-out gown by Alexander McQueen.
Lady Gaga, 2019
Last year's awards season darling, Gaga was every bit the glamour queen in a mermaid-style strapless black gown by Alexander McQueen, long satin gloves and – naturally – diamonds to die for.
Lupita Nyong'o, 2014
From the baby blue hue, to the plunging neckline and floaty fit, Oscar winner Nyong'o's whole vibe was simply dreamy.
Rosamund Pike, 2015
Every bit the scarlet woman, Pike was striking in a figure-hugging red Givenchy gown.
Keira Knightley, 2015
A pregnant and glowing Knightley went for graceful chic with this delicate soft floral frock.
Jennifer Lawrence, 2013
Then 22, JLaw won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook wearing a billowing blush pink Dior gown that was made for a winner.
Mila Kunis, 2011
Lavender and lace … Kunis was a graceful goddess in this flowing number.
Nicole Kidman, 2007
We don't throw this phrase around lightly, but Kidman is a true red carpet icon. This scarlet Balenciaga ensemble is elegance at its peak.
Michelle Williams, 2006
At the time, Williams was critiqued for wearing a colour that didn't compliment her fair skin tone, but she was ahead of the curve and, years later, this look is still topping Oscars best dressed lists.
Angelina Jolie, 2004
Ange really can do no wrong, but the actress channelling Marilyn Monroe in white satin is particularly memorable.
Scarlett Johansson, 2004
The ultimate Hollywood glamour woman, then and now, this aquamarine satin gown by Alberta Ferretti is easily one of ScarJo's most iconic looks.
Charlize Theron, 2004
Theron commands red carpet attention, but perhaps none more so than the 2004 Oscars when she sparkled in this divine Gucci gown. She also took home the Best Actress award that year for her starring role in Monster.
Jennifer Lopez, 2003
At the height of their couple fame, JLo accompanied Ben Affleck wearing a relaxed demure mint-coloured Valentino gown. Breathtaking.
Gwyneth Paltrow, 2002
This dress was as divisive as it was risqué, but trust Paltrow to push fashion boundaries before anyone else dared.
Renee Zellweger, 2001
We just love how effortless Zellweger looks in this lemon yellow strapless dress. The relaxed fit is tres chic.
