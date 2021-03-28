Oscars 2021: The most memorable red carpet looks of all time

The year that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper set tongues wagging with their emotional performance of Shallow, Gaga wowed in this classic gown. Photo / Getty Images

The exquisite celebration that is the Academy Awards is not far away, having been delayed till the end of April, due to Covid-19.

And with an event so ritzy, it makes sense its dress code is equally impressive and ethereal.

The Oscars has played host to a bevy of breathtaking gowns across its 91 years, from cutting-edge frocks made well ahead of their time (we're looking at you, Gwyneth Paltrow), to the classics that have withstood decades of fashion evolution (Nicole Kidman, naturally).

Ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards, we've pulled together some of the most jaw-dropping looks of all time.

Saoirse Ronan, 2020

The fashion forward actress was out to make a statement in this Gucci gown, which seems almost like two dresses that have been sewn together, but she really makes it work.

Saoirse Ronan at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards was a fashion tour de force in Gucci, we even love the blunt fringe. Photo / Getty Images

Rooney Mara, 2020

The red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards was dominated by long lines and bare shoulders but Mara stood out from the crowd with this bold cut-out gown by Alexander McQueen.

Rooney Mara amazed in Alexander Mcqueen at the Academy Awards in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga, 2019

Last year's awards season darling, Gaga was every bit the glamour queen in a mermaid-style strapless black gown by Alexander McQueen, long satin gloves and – naturally – diamonds to die for.

Lady Gaga's was a statement in glamour when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o, 2014

From the baby blue hue, to the plunging neckline and floaty fit, Oscar winner Nyong'o's whole vibe was simply dreamy.

Lupita Nyong'o was flowing grace at the 86th Academy Awards in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Rosamund Pike, 2015

Every bit the scarlet woman, Pike was striking in a figure-hugging red Givenchy gown.

Rosamund Pike was every bit the femme fatale at the 87th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Keira Knightley, 2015

A pregnant and glowing Knightley went for graceful chic with this delicate soft floral frock.

Keira Knightley was the epitome of maternity chic in this flowing floral gown atarrives at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence, 2013

Then 22, JLaw won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook wearing a billowing blush pink Dior gown that was made for a winner.

Jennifer Lawrence was angelic in this white straless gown at the 85th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Mila Kunis, 2011

Lavender and lace … Kunis was a graceful goddess in this flowing number.

Mila Kunis was somehow understated, yet elegant at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in 2011. Photo / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman, 2007

We don't throw this phrase around lightly, but Kidman is a true red carpet icon. This scarlet Balenciaga ensemble is elegance at its peak.

Nicole Kidman was the picture of elegance in red at the 2007 Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Williams, 2006

At the time, Williams was critiqued for wearing a colour that didn't compliment her fair skin tone, but she was ahead of the curve and, years later, this look is still topping Oscars best dressed lists.

Angelina Jolie, 2004

Ange really can do no wrong, but the actress channelling Marilyn Monroe in white satin is particularly memorable.

Angelina Jolie stunned in white satin at the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004. Photo / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson, 2004

The ultimate Hollywood glamour woman, then and now, this aquamarine satin gown by Alberta Ferretti is easily one of ScarJo's most iconic looks.

Scarlett Johansson was a vintage-inspired goddess at the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004. Photo / Getty Images

Charlize Theron, 2004

Theron commands red carpet attention, but perhaps none more so than the 2004 Oscars when she sparkled in this divine Gucci gown. She also took home the Best Actress award that year for her starring role in Monster.

Charlize Theron glittered in this silver dress at the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, 2003

At the height of their couple fame, JLo accompanied Ben Affleck wearing a relaxed demure mint-coloured Valentino gown. Breathtaking.

Jennifer Lopez's one shoulder look was totally mint at the 75th Annual Academy Awards in 2003. Photo / Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2002

This dress was as divisive as it was risqué, but trust Paltrow to push fashion boundaries before anyone else dared.

Gwyneth Paltrow divided fans with this bold look at the Academy Awards in 2002. Photo / Getty Images

Renee Zellweger, 2001

We just love how effortless Zellweger looks in this lemon yellow strapless dress. The relaxed fit is tres chic.

Renee Zellweger practically glowed in this lemon strapless gown at the 2001 Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

