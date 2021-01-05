Opinion: Why spending summer in the city isn't so bad after all

The best part about an Auckland summer? No traffic, writes Nicola Alpe. Photo / Supplied

These lazy days between Christmas and when the nation goes back to work are my favourite.

Time stands still. Those of us lucky enough to be on holiday right now are existing within an alternative reality, unsure of whether it's a weekday or the weekend. Without Shortland Street to anchor us, we are adrift.

As fantastic as it is to be on holiday right now, it's also a time that I used to enjoy being at the office. Many moons ago it seemed I'd commence new jobs at the start of December. As I was last in, there was never much chance of me jagging any leave days other than the stats.

I worked in industries where the Christmas rush was exactly that, a rush. Campaigns were set, orders were taken and with the general population making a mass exodus from the cities to the beach, post-Christmas my work was done. I'd arrive into the office relaxed and in very casual attire.

Bonds would be formed with the skeleton crew from other departments whom I usually didn't get to mingle with. Riotous senses of humour were unleashed from analysts and scandalous gossip came from logistics.

Entire days were spent organising desks, files, or storage lock-ups. The phone didn't ring. The emails were quiet and face-to-face meetings weren't even considered. My productivity was minimal, but that was okay. It was almost expected. It was in effect the easiest way to accrue leave while operating like I was on leave.

After work I'd emerge into the city where heat would still be radiating off the footpaths. Large groups of people would be playing sport in parks, reminding me of Australia, where the daylight and the weather is conducive to that year-round. Friends and colleagues weren't in a hurry to get home unless they had a mid-week BBQ, or they had to get home to take their kids for a late swim before dinner.

Picnics at the Domain, drinks at tables on the footpath, wandering down the street from home without a jacket to pick up dinner to eat with the doors thrown open, was all on the cards. Events might be happening around the city and getting to bed later than usual wasn't a problem because I wasn't expected to be all that productive the following day. The best of it was that it would take no time at all to get anywhere because there was no traffic, so popping across town to see friends mid-week was a breeze.

I know that many people are still working just as hard as they do year-round, and I also realise that for some this is an exceptionally lonely time of year. The socialisation that comes with going to work each day into a full workplace can be a panacea for feelings of isolation, something that I am sure was missed by many last year.

Even if you complain about your colleagues or your job, knowing they are there to be complained about can be soothing. The structure and throng of the office is a kind of white noise, in the background to provide a level of emotional security for us.

Before we know it, these languid summer days will be coming to an end. Soon people will be back on the streets and in their cars, and the city will no longer be yours alone.

As I write this on a sunny day at the beach I can't help but think ahead to the next time the city and I can enjoy an intimate date for two.