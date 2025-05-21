Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Opinion: Can Auckland restaurants ever satisfy the food snobs?

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Scampi on a stick - the corn dogs at Auckland restaurant Ahi. Photo / Babiche Martens

Scampi on a stick - the corn dogs at Auckland restaurant Ahi. Photo / Babiche Martens

Kim Knight
Opinion by Kim Knight
Kim Knight is a Senior Writer for the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

Pity the chefs trying to feed a city’s obsession with eating the Next Big Thing.

At my little sister’s 50th birthday party, I asked if I should fetch some bowls for the chicken chips she was serving alongside the Maggi onion soup dip.

No, she said. That would just

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle