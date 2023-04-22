An associate professor of ophthalmology reveals her daily routine for eye health.

Breakfast

I make myself a green smoothie in the morning, if I have time, as they’re packed with nutrients that help prevent common eye conditions such as dry eye syndrome, as well as more serious things. I blend leafy green vegetables (spinach, kale or chard), berries and seeds (chia, flax or hemp) with plant milk and perhaps some protein powder.

Leafy greens are full of vitamin A, which helps prevent dry eye and night blindness. They also contain pigmented molecules, lutein and zeaxanthin, potent antioxidants that serve as sunglasses for your retinas, blocking UV and blue light and protecting against cataracts and macular degeneration (the leading cause of vision loss in over-50s).

Berries are rich in pigments called anthocyanins that protect the optic nerve from glaucoma. Seeds provide omega-3 fatty acids, an important structural component of eyes and brain.

Exercise

Walking, even for at least two minutes post-meal, can have significant health benefits. Photo / Getty Images

I live in New York City where we walk everywhere. For cardio, I love to swim, bike and dance (classical Indian and salsa). Cardiac health is intricately linked to eye health and we think poor circulation to the optic nerve head plays a role in glaucoma.

Studies show people who do regular activity have a lower risk of eye conditions, including macular degeneration. This is particularly important for anyone aged 60-plus.

It doesn’t have to be high-intensity exercise. A recent study found that people who walk for at least two minutes after a meal have lower blood sugar, reducing risk of diabetes and diabetic retinopathy [which can lead to blindness].

Lunch

Plate up: leafy greens are full of vitamin A, which keeps eyes healthy. Photo / Getty Images

At weekends, I often make a big batch of bean salad to last all week for a quick, protein-packed lunch between patients. For good eye health, you need a plant-rich diet, full of colour.

I combine raw vegetables such as red, yellow and orange peppers with white or red beans, chickpeas and sweetcorn, another great source of lutein and zeaxanthin.

I add lime and spices; paprika is rich in lutein and research is showing that turmeric is a great anti-inflammatory for eye health. Staying well hydrated lubricates your eyes and plant-based foods contain a gel-like form of water that’s more easily absorbed by the body.

Screen time

Symptoms of digital eye strain include blurred vision, trouble focusing, light sensitivity, dry eye syndrome, headaches and neck pain. Photo / Getty Images

Our eyes are under unparalleled strain from screen use and exposure to artificial blue light (from digital screens and energy-saving bulbs). When we focus on a screen, our blink rate falls from 15-20 times a minute to 4-5 times, meaning our eyes dry out and become fatigued.

Symptoms of digital eye strain include blurred vision, trouble focusing, light sensitivity, dry eye syndrome, headaches and neck pain.

In my job, it’s hard to limit screen time so I use a 20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break by closing your eyes and taking deep breaths. When you shut your eyes, you’re lubricating and resetting the eye’s surface. At weekends, I try to take a screen holiday, even from Netflix.

Dinner

Cold-water fish rich in omega-3s are a great choice for eye health. Photo / Getty Images

This is family time. I’ll often make pasta with colourful veges such as spinach, broccoli and squash. If you include a different colour with every meal, you’ll easily get a full variety of plant molecules in a week. Protein is important for eye function too.

We’ll eat beans, tofu or eggs - which are a great source of lutein and zeaxanthin, giving yolks their beautiful orange colour.

I’m vegetarian but cold-water fish, rich in omega-3s (such as salmon, trout and sardines), is a good choice. A high omega-3 intake is associated with reduced risk of eye disease. One US study found that people who ate large amounts of omega-3-rich fish had lower incidence of dry eye syndrome.

Supplements

Even people who eat the healthiest diets get only 1-2mg of lutein a day, while it’s estimated our eyes need 6.5mg. Photo / Getty Images

I believe it’s important to take an eye-health supplement, maybe several. Even people who eat the healthiest diets get only 1-2mg of lutein a day, while it’s estimated our eyes need 6.5mg. Plus we don’t know the long-term effects of blue-light exposure.

Start with a complete multivitamin containing B vitamins, minerals, potent antioxidants such as alpha-lipoic acid and bioflavonoids, plant-based compounds that protect your eyes. If your multivitamin doesn’t include them, consider a lutein and zeaxanthin supplement.

If you’re not getting omega-3 in your diet or you have dry eyes, glaucoma or macular degeneration, I recommend an omega supplement. I take an algae-based one.

Sleep

When you rest your eyes and get adequate sleep, you can function better and the brain aspects of eye health, such as cognitive function and memory, are improved. Photo / Getty Images

Sleep is the one thing I struggle with. I might get five or six hours a night and my eyes definitely feel drier and have more trouble focusing the next day.

When you rest your eyes and get adequate sleep, you can function better and the brain aspects of eye health, such as cognitive function and memory, are improved.

Most adults need seven to eight hours. For quality sleep, minimise light exposure two hours before bed. On your screens, use an app to minimise blue light.

In your bedroom, switch LED lights to a warmer tone so blue light doesn’t prevent you falling asleep.

As told to Mary Comber