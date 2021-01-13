Only in NZ! Whangaparāoa teen drives ride-on lawnmower through McDonald's drive-thru

You can take the boy out of the farm but you can't the farm out of the boy. Photo / Supplied

You can take the boy out of the farm but you can't the farm out of the boy.

That was the case for one teen from Whangaparāoa who has been labelled a "Great New Zealander" after driving his ride-on lawnmower through the McDonald's drive-thru.

Blake Kosterman, 15, had recently bought a ride-on lawnmower but instead of doing his chores, he decided to go rogue and drive to McDonald's to curb his hunger.

A Whangaparāoa local snapped the moment, saying "thanks for the laugh dude".

Kosterman told the Herald the munchies became too much, riding an hour to reach Whangaparāoa McDonald's on Wednesday evening.

"When I was going around for my joyride heaps of people were giving me thumbs up and shouting out the window 'yeah bro that's the one'.

"I got the bad munchies and wanted to head to Maccas for a cheesy chicken meal.

"I thought I'd jump on the ride-on and cruised down. Took me about an hour to get there."

You can take the boy out of the farm but you can't the farm out of the boy. Photo / Supplied

While people in the past have been denied service for not being in a car, it was Kosterman's lucky day after staff waved him through to collect his food.

"The person at the drive-thru was like 'yeah sweet we'll let you drive on through, it passes all the recommendations and has four wheels so carry on'."

The teen said many people were smiling and waving, revealing one police officer gave him a big thumbs up while on his journey.

It's not the first joyride Kosterman has been on.

Earlier this week he was snapped cruising along Stanmore Bay.

McDonald's wasn't Blake Kosterman's first rodeo. Photo / Supplied

While he's getting the most fun out of his new ride-on, he might need to up his game around the house.

"I haven't mowed the lawns yet, which mum probably isn't happy with," he joked.

Locals were quick to react to Kosterman's antics, with some labelling it an iconic Kiwi moment.

"Why not. New Zealand ingenuity right there," one said.

Another wrote: "He even gave us a wave. We were cracking up. What a great New Zealander."