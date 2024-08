Use pre-made meatballs in this one-pot meal to take the pain out of making dinner.

No time spent mixing and rolling meatballs and no separate pot for cooking the pasta. This one-pot meal is not only easy to put together, but you also save on dishes afterwards (your family will thank you). Serve the olives separately if not everyone is a fan.

One-pot spaghetti and meatballs

Serves 6