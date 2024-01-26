The Z Energy Spag Bol pie.

Kiwis love their pies and we have strong opinions on them.

Are you a steak and cheese girl? A potato top kinda guy?

Maybe you crave something truly local that celebrates our local kai ... paua pie anyone?

Or do you want to take a perfectly good dinnertime staple and stuff it inside a pie?

If that sounds like a bit of you, a new petrol station offering might be up your alley and, if it isn’t, you might want to passionately argue the point.

A row has erupted online over Z Energy’s new Spag Bol and Cheese pie, which merges spaghetti bolognese and cheese with a flaky pastry.

An image of the snack was shared to Reddit earlier this week with the succinct caption: “What the f***?”

Reactions ranged from disgust to delight but most were at least a little pie-curious.

“That’s gross, let me know where to buy one so I can definitely not stop by and try one out,” one person wrote.

One user described the pie as a “(delicious) abomination”.

“That pie is blasphemous,” another opined.

Some suggested homemade versions of the pie could be palatable and others noted some boutique eateries offer a take on the combination.

However, those who had already taken the plunge offered less-than glowing reviews.

“The most horrendous thing I’ve ever had in my mouth,” said one.

Another suggested it contained “mushy, flavourless bits” but not “a single piece of spaghetti”.

This reporter is yet to take the plunge.

The online kerfuffle has made it to media across the ditch.

“Servo’s controversial new pie leaves customers undecided,” said Yahoo News Australia in their native tongue.

Daily Mail Australia claimed the pie had “divided the nation”.

Responding to media interest, Z’s retail general manager Andy Baird told Yahoo News Australia the company was happy with the response.

“Z is uniquely Kiwi, and we like to reflect that in what we do. Our mission with the Spag Bol pie was to inspire customers with a classic, nostalgic flavour and put that into pie form,” he said.

“Since it hit the pie warmer, feedback from our site staff and customers has been overwhelmingly positive. So while the limited edition pie is not for everyone, it’s certainly got some fans. Who knows what we will come up with next.”

If Aussies were taken aback by the spaghetti pie, they might want a word with former New Zealand prime minister Bill English.

Former prime minister Bill English's nation-offending pizza effort. Photo / Facebook

In 2017 English’s choice of pizza toppings - Hawaiian spaghetti pizza - made headlines in New Zealand and around the world, sparking a debate on whether canned spaghetti belonged on pizza.

English posted a series of photos of his ham, pineapple and spaghetti pizzas along with a selfie on his Facebook page in April 2017 with the caption: “Cooked dinner for the family last night - like if you agree with tinned spaghetti on pizza!”

The Facebook posted received a culinary uproar on social media, some declaring they could not vote for a prime minister who enjoyed and “promoted” such food.

Others at the time said the unusual dish was a 1980s “Southland thing” and applauded his efforts to cook simply for his family of eight.

“Leave Bill English alone. If you had 6 kids canned spaghetti would be the height of gourmet cooking for you too!,” Dylan Behan wrote on Twitter.

The decision was later validated by Domino’s’ 2019 decision to offer a Hawaiian spaghetti pizza to Kiwis.

Taking to Facebook, English shared Domino’s’ post about the pizza, voicing his support. English wrote: “We did it New Zealand. Overseas, they said it couldn’t be done. But the proof is in the pineapple.

“My youngest said: ‘started from the bottom of our oven now it’s here’ - Spaghetti-Pineapple pizza to order,” he wrote. “Nothing beats home-made cooking with the family. It might be missing some of my key ingredients. But in the end, after an April Fools & all the chat & debate: doesn’t that just look like a decent pizza?”

Chris Marriner is an Auckland-based journalist covering trending news and social media. He joined the Herald in 2003 and previously worked in the Herald’s visual team. He loves a steak and cheese.



