Obsessed with Wordle? Here are seven variations to try

I can't be the only one whose family has turned a simple word guessing game into a heated competition.

Every morning the Whatsapp messages start rolling in as Mum, Dad, my siblings and in-laws proudly reveal how many - or few - tries it took them to guess the Wordle.

It's become something of a daily ritual, an addition to our busy morning routines and a welcome break from the madness going on in the world. We make a cup of tea or a coffee, take five minutes away from our work or assignments and exercise our brains.

As addictive as it is, the best thing about Wordle is that it's impossible to waste too much time on it - unless, of course, you've discovered that there are actually endless variations you can play.

If your family, friends or flatmates are as obsessed with Wordle as mine are, they've probably tried a few of these. (Let it be known that my mum, never to be outdone, does the Octordle daily. Yes, that's eight different Wordles at the same time.)

Turns out there's a Wordle for everyone, whether you're a crossword nut, a geography whiz, or a Taylor Swift superfan.

Here are seven of the best versions to try:

Bardle

You'll have to recall your high school Shakespeare to ace this version of Wordle. Photo / Supplied

This version of Wordle is not for the faint of heart.

Bardle uses words that Shakespeare himself would use. Granted, Shakespeare invented half the words we use today, but this puzzle is strictly Elizabethan English, which to us can seem like a whole different language.

If you're an English lit buff, this is your time to shine. If not, then in the words of the Bard himself, "Your brain is as dry as the remainder biscuit after voyage." Same.

Taylordle

Taylordle is the perfect puzzle for diehard fans of Taylor Swift's music. Photo / Supplied

If you're a Swiftie, you'll have no trouble when you walk in with this version of Wordle, which uses only Taylor Swift-related words.

Once you start thinking of Swift's song lyrics, the options are endless. Lover. Peace. Break. Blank. Space. Swift. SCARF. Still looking at you, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Wizarding Wordle

Think all things Harry Potter for this take on Wordle. Photo / Supplied

Yer a wordle, Harry.

Wizarding Wordle is all about guessing five-letter words related to the wizarding world of Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Perfect for the Potterheads among us.

Heardle

Heardle is perfect for music buffs. Photo / Supplied

If your friends know you as the human version of Shazam, then this Wordle is for you.

You'll need headphones for this puzzle - Heardle plays you a short clip of a song, the title of which you then have to guess.

It starts with just a 1-second clip. If you can't guess it, you can skip and add another couple of seconds, with a total of six chances to guess the right song.

I'll admit I was a little too confident going into this one - I gave up after six hints left the answer a mystery. I am not the Shazam friend.

Worldle

Now that travel is back, it might be time to brush up on your geography skills with Worldle. Photo / Supplied

Wordle. Worldle. Wordle. Try saying that five times fast. A tongue twister in itself, Worldle is a whole new puzzle to crack.

Instead of guessing a mystery word, you're given a graphic of a country whose name you have to guess. For me, it brings back the days when playing a game of Seterra counted as a geography lesson.

Lordle of the Rings

The Lordle of the Rings will be a hit with fans of J.R.R. Tolkien. Photo / Supplied

This Wordle is one for the Lord of the Rings nerds - if you can't guess it, then you shall not pass.

If like me you're a fan of Tolkien's books and you rewatch Peter Jackson's films each year, then the answers to the Lordle will trip off your tongue faster than a group of hobbits heading to second breakfast.

Crosswordle

Crosswordle is basically Sudoku with letters. Photo / Supplied

If you're a fan of Sudoku, then this is the perfect Wordle for you. Crosswordle is almost like Wordle in reverse.

The word is already filled in and the tiles are already coloured - your task is to fill in the rest of the grid with the correct letters. You might need more than one cup of coffee to get through this one.