Mitre 10 also performed strongly in the survey, but was edged out of first place in the hardware category by Stihl Shop.

Stihl Shop ranked among Kiwis' favourite retailers in Consumer NZ's latest retailer survey.

In the appliances sector, 100% Home Appliances continued to excel, winning both the large and small appliances categories for the 11th year in a row.

Harvey said the company’s satisfaction score “was well above the next highest scoring store” in both cases.

Smiths City, which recently entered voluntary administration, came second in the large appliance category, while Briscoes was rated second place for small appliances.

Leading technology retailer PB Tech also outperformed competitors in two categories, home tech and mobile tech, with customers valuing its prices and product range especially highly.

All five retailers have been named winners of Consumer NZ’s People’s Choice award.

But among those surveyed were also several household-name stores that flunked the test.

Rebel Sport received the lowest satisfaction rating in the sports and outdoor category, with customers alleging poor service and a lack of staff product knowledge.

Rebel Sport is owned by Briscoe Group, which also owns Briscoes homeware store.

New Zealand’s two largest telecommunications companies - Spark and One NZ - also failed to win over consumers, both receiving low marks for value for money and their product ranges.

The Warehouse underwhelmed in the home tech category, with Harvey noting only 63% of shoppers felt “very satisfied” with their purchases of items such as TVs and gaming consoles.

OPSM also received a humbling review, lagging behind all other eyewear providers.

While Consumer NZ found people had a better shopping experience at Specsavers, Harvey said “those who shopped at an independent optometrist” were the most content with their experience.

Shopping experiences are ultimately subjective and difficult to quantify, but Consumer NZ’s findings suggest that across the board, there are four key drivers of customer satisfaction in New Zealand stores.

These are strong service, perceived value for money, a wide product range, and knowledgeable staff.

“The survey also showed shoppers are highly price-sensitive at the moment and have become increasingly motivated by discounts,” Harvey said.

“A store having a promotion is now the main reason for shoppers to choose to make their purchase there.

“It has surpassed loyalty and the convenience of the location.”

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.

