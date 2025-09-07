A new survey has ranked Macpac and Stihl Shop as the best places for Kiwis to shop, while dishing out low marks to some of New Zealand’s most well-known retailers.
Consumer NZ spoke to more than 3,200 people over June and July for its latest retailer survey to better understandhow satisfied Kiwis are with their shopping experiences.
It found five stores going above and beyond for their customers, along with five others that performed poorly after failing to satisfy buyers.
Consumer NZ’s Kate Harvey said two stores across the entire survey had tied with the highest satisfaction rating of 94% - Stihl Shop and Macpac.
Stihl Shop - a specialist hardware and power equipment store - won praise “for its customer service and staff members’ product knowledge”, Harvey said, while outdoor clothing and equipment company Macpac topped its competitors “in all the categories we ask about, including perceived value and range of products available”.
Leading technology retailer PB Tech also outperformed competitors in two categories, home tech and mobile tech, with customers valuing its prices and product range especially highly.
All five retailers have been named winners of Consumer NZ’s People’s Choice award.
But among those surveyed were also several household-name stores that flunked the test.
Rebel Sport received the lowest satisfaction rating in the sports and outdoor category, with customers alleging poor service and a lack of staff product knowledge.
New Zealand’s two largest telecommunications companies - Spark and One NZ - also failed to win over consumers, both receiving low marks for value for money and their product ranges.
The Warehouse underwhelmed in the home tech category, with Harvey noting only 63% of shoppers felt “very satisfied” with their purchases of items such as TVs and gaming consoles.
OPSM also received a humbling review, lagging behind all other eyewear providers.
While Consumer NZ found people had a better shopping experience at Specsavers, Harvey said “those who shopped at an independent optometrist” were the most content with their experience.
Shopping experiences are ultimately subjective and difficult to quantify, but Consumer NZ’s findings suggest that across the board, there are four key drivers of customer satisfaction in New Zealand stores.