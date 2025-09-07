Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ’s best and worst retailers revealed: Macpac, Stihl Shop top survey of Kiwis’ favourite stores

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

PWC Partner John Fisk explains consumer rights when a company goes into liquidation or receivership. Video / Herald NOW

A new survey has ranked Macpac and Stihl Shop as the best places for Kiwis to shop, while dishing out low marks to some of New Zealand’s most well-known retailers.

Consumer NZ spoke to more than 3,200 people over June and July for its latest retailer survey to better understand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save