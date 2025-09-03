Advertisement
Retail expert on what went wrong for Smiths City now in voluntary administration

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Home appliance and furniture chain Smiths City went into voluntary administration yesterday.

Smiths City’s fall from grace as a well-established New Zealand brand to retail wilderness added a new chapter this week when the 107-year-old company went into voluntary administration.

The home appliance and furniture chain had previously been in receivership in early 2020 before being sold that year, but a

