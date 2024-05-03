Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

NZ sex coach’s tips on how to create a balanced relationship with porn

By Michelle Kasey
6 mins to read
Sex and relationships coach Michelle Kasey says her job is to help people create truly satisfying sexual lives that enhance their relationships and overall quality of life. Photo / Whenua Film

Sex and relationships coach Michelle Kasey says her job is to help people create truly satisfying sexual lives that enhance their relationships and overall quality of life. Photo / Whenua Film

Warning: This story deals with sexual content and is for adults only.

OPINION

Sex and relationships coach Michelle Kasey explains how to develop a healthy relationship with pornography to create ‘truly satisfying sexual lives’.

Before

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle