She had planned another tour to celebrate Dreamslinger‘s release later this month, but the acclaimed author recently shared with Facebook followers that securing school visits had become “increasingly difficult”, especially “for certain groups of writers”.

“As a writer of Korean heritage, with a Korean name, and with books that draw inspiration from Korean culture and mythology, my visit could be seen as a ‘diversity and inclusion’ initiative, and therefore something that could invite scrutiny and challenge from their schools, boards, or authorities,” Kim shared on Facebook.

In a conversation with the Herald, the 38-year-old author and mother said while many factors dictate these decisions, feedback from teachers suggested there were concerns her books could become targets in the culture war debate affecting US schools.

“What I was hearing was definitely fear,” Kim said, adding American teachers and librarians face “so much uncertainty” in a fractious socio-political landscape.

“I’ve done school visits without any problem, public events with great support. This is definitely a marked change,” she said.

Kim pointed to broader challenges American schools currently face, including budget cuts in education (particularly for library-related resources), changes in youth reading patterns, and the rollback of DEI initiatives, which she believes have made it harder for writers like her to find a platform willing to promote their work.

“Does it make a difference that I am who I am and I write what I write? I think absolutely, yes.”

Despite her setback in the US, Kim says she’s received “so much support” at home from schools, readers, and her publisher, which is “something for us to be proud of” as Kiwis.

Kim plans to undergo an in-person US tour later this year, "with the hope that the landscape has shifted somewhat by then". Photo / 123rf

“My local publisher here, Penguin Random House, they’ve got an awesome school tour organised in May and it’s just a completely different world”.

Meanwhile, Kim’s US publisher, Disney, is continuing to support Dreamslinger‘s rollout in American bookstores while organising a “belated” in-person tour towards the end of the year, “with the hope that the landscape has shifted somewhat by then”.

While acknowledging it’s a “crappy situation” to be in, Kim sees her continued writing as both “an act of rebellion” and an “act of joy and compassion”.

She says the experience has also highlighted how many educators, booksellers and publishers are “trying their best to counter the uncertainty” that writers and readers alike are facing.

“I’m going to continue writing these stories because I have a sense of responsibility for these kids that I write for, and I refuse to let them down”, Kim said.

“Whatever the circumstances are, the choice to keep writing is mine and mine only, and that’s something that no one can take from me”.

Dreamslinger publishes on April 29 and is available for pre-order now from penguin.co.nz.

