A dietitian has shared some tips for navigating a healthy supermarket shop with the kids in tow. Photo / 123RF

Picture this: It’s been a long day at work or at home, you’ve been juggling tasks all day, and you’ve nearly completed the last of them: the time-consuming supermarket shop.

Ignoring your grumbling tummy - and the kids’ demands - you make your way to the final frontier, the checkout, only to be confronted with an array of all your favourite chocolate bars calling your name.

We’ve heard countless times that you shouldn’t shop while hungry, but sometimes you just need a little treat - and how can you avoid the temptation when they’re right in front of you as you swap your hard-earned cash for the week’s groceries?

It's hard to avoid the sugary treats at the supermarket.

Countdown supermarkets, soon to be Woolworths in New Zealand, have made the move to get sweet treats out of the checkout, though they’ll still be available in the confectionery aisle.

Woolworths nutritionist, registered dietitian and mum Deb Sue says the point is not to tell people what to put in their trolley or not.

“But by upping healthier options and moving less healthy choices into aisles, hopefully it makes it that little bit easier,” she says.

And to help parents navigate the weekly grocery shop without the meltdowns, she’s shared a few tips and tricks for a healthier shop with the young ones.

Involve kids in meal planning

If your kids are old enough to help cook dinner, Sue suggests involving them in meal planning before you shop.

“If the kids are helping to make their favourite meals during the week, they’ll be more invested in getting the right ingredients to complete their goals,” she says.

Woolworths nutritionist and registered dietitian Deb Sue. Photo / Supplied

Pretend shop at home with kids

If you’re a ‘90s kid, chances are one of your favourite toys as a kid was a toy cash register. So why not get them to “play” shop at home too?

“[It’ll] give the kids an insight into the things you need to think about, and ignore, while shopping,” Sue says. “And they might have a little empathy next time.”

Avoid shopping when hungry

Late afternoon is the hangriest time of the day, and it’s also prime time for supermarket shopping, after school or work.

But doing your food shop after breakfast or lunch means you’re less likely to add items to your trolley that aren’t on your list, Sue says.

“And bring the kids’ water bottles to keep them hydrated so they don’t mistake thirst for hunger,” she adds.

Involving the kids in planning and doing the supermarket shop can help them make healthier choices. Photo / 123RF

Choose treats in advance

If you’re planning to pick up a treat during your shop for yourself and your young ones, why not decide together on what you want before you leave for the supermarket?

“Even better, give them two healthy options so they feel they have a say on the matter when choosing between the two,” Sue suggests.

“Better yet, keep the focus off food and entice them with a non-food treat like going to the park, pool, or library afterwards - and it’s likely to speed up the shopping!”

Start with the fruit and veg

Most supermarkets start you off in the fresh produce section. Sue says it’s a great place to start your shop, and recommends you “fill as much of the trolley as you can with vegetables and fruit so the kids see the trolley become full at the beginning”.

If your local supermarket offers free fruit for kids, that’s a good distraction that will fill them up, meaning they’re less likely to ask for a treat in the snack aisle.

Get kids to spot health stars

Most packaged foods in the supermarket have an HSR, health star rating, on a scale of 0.5 to 5 stars.

It’s important to explain to kids how these actually work when looking for healthier options, and it’s also a fun activity for the kids to spot in-store.

Turn shopping into a treasure hunt

If you know your local supermarket well enough, you can order your shopping list to match the store’s layout - so why not turn it into a challenge for the kids?

Sue suggests calling it “orienteering or a treasure hunt”, adding, “Get the kids to select as many of the things on your list without backtracking or going down the same aisle twice.”

You can also turn it into a scavenger hunt, seeing “how many blue shirts, or hats, or sneakers” they can spot - or what about a good old-fashioned round of I Spy?