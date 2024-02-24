Natalie Halliday's first day off in a while turned into a 111 emergency. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

Natalie Halliday's first day off in a while turned into a 111 emergency. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

Parenting took an unexpected turn for Natalie Halliday when what was meant to be her first day off turned into a medical emergency.

Preparing for her first day off parenting in 18 months, Natalie Halliday recalls feeling incredibly excited – and a little stressed – while she cleaned the house to get ready for a friend coming to look after her young children.

As she bathed William, then 18 months, and Eva, five months, and folded laundry in 2019, the experienced nurse couldn’t wait to be out for brunch with her husband Cliff, a long-awaited day to themselves.

Instead, just minutes later, Natalie was in the throes of a cardiac event, ringing 111, and date-day was about to be replaced by a three-day stay in the hospital while doctors tried to work out what was wrong.

“It happened so quickly,” remembers Natalie, then 30. “There was no lead-up or warning. I picked up a pile of laundry and it felt like a hose went off in my chest, this flooding of warmth and discomfort, and the immediate realisation that something wasn’t right.”

Remaining composed, Natalie asked Cliff to watch the kids, lay down with her legs in the air – a strategy she learned during nurse training – and called herself an ambulance.

Five minutes later, paramedics arrived and Natalie was en route to North Shore Hospital, fearing she had just suffered a heart attack.

Young, healthy and postpartum from her third birth, Natalie never considered she could be at risk of heart disease. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

Heart disease claims the life of one Kiwi every 90 minutes in Aotearoa, but young, healthy and postpartum from her third birth, Natalie never considered she could be at risk.

“I was dumbfounded, thinking, ‘I’m way too young,’” says Natalie, now 36, who is also mum to Lily, 16.

However, Heart Foundation figures show for the first time in six decades, the rate of heart attacks, heart failure and strokes for Kiwis under 75 are on the rise.

Adding to her confusion, doctors knew Natalie had experienced a cardiac event but couldn’t work out exactly what had happened and she was discharged from hospital with an inconclusive diagnosis.

Searching for answers, Natalie turned to a second cardiologist, who believed it was either spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD), a rare but life-threatening condition which affects the coronary arteries, or myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle. Both increase the chemical marker for heart damage in the blood.

Natalie says SCAD can be more common in younger women and mothers, who sometimes dismiss symptoms because of their busy lifestyles.

“I felt stressed and a tightness in my chest, but I put it down to the excitement of having a day off,” tells Natalie.

In the years following, Natalie had an MRI, confirming a scar on her heart, likely to be myocarditis, which also contributed to her developing additional heart rhythm conditions atrial fibrillation and supraventricular tachycardia.

It’s been a long process, but the mother-of-three now better understands her conditions, and has discovered a combination of medication and keeping life as stress-free as possible works best for her.

Natalie doesn't want her health to hinder or mark the experiences of her children. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

“It meant not doing everything myself and asking for more help,” says Natalie, who has been taking daily heart medication since 2022.

“I was resistant to medication, but there was one year I went to the emergency department more than six times with heart rhythm difficulties.”

Looking to the future, Natalie doesn’t know exactly what’s in store – “Hearts will do funny things, they’re not perfect and there’s no predictability in what could happen” – but for now, she’s determined to make the most of every moment with her children.

“You feel incredibly vulnerable after a sudden health event like this,” she explains. “So I saw a psychologist to help process my experiences. We worked on understanding that avoiding life out of fear would mean missing out on the good things.

“I take lots of pictures and focus on making memories, and do my best to keep up. I don’t want my health to hinder or mark the experiences of my children.”

While she wouldn’t wish a cardiac condition on anyone, Natalie hopes sharing her story will encourage others, especially young mothers, to take their health seriously.

“When you’re breast-feeding and experiencing huge hormonal changes, it’s hard to identify what’s going on in your body,” she admits. “Because I’m a nurse and a bit aware, it was easier for me, but I have heard so many stories of women ignoring things going on in their heart and chest.

“As mothers, it never suits to take time out, but if something sneaks up and is not normal – like chest pain – don’t feel bad about it. Just get it checked.”



