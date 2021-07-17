Nun goes viral on TikTok with skincare routine: 'Queen of clear skin'

A US nun has shared the secrets to her glowing skin on TikTok. Photo / @nunsenseforthepeople

An Episcopal nun from Georgia in the US has gone viral on TikTok after fans demanded to see her skincare routine.

Claudette Powell's fans are now hailing her the "queen of clear skin" after she revealed her beauty secrets on the app, reports Metro UK.

Powell, 55, already had quite a social media following with her videos about life as a member of a religious community. But fans were quick to notice her fresh and glowing complexion and begged her to reveal her secret.

In the video, Powell shared her surprise that so many people were interested in her daily routine.

"A bunch of really nice ladies have left comments on here saying that they think I look a lot younger than I am," she said.

"People have been sending me direct messages asking what my skincare routine is which is hilarious to me, because I don't really have one."

Turns out the key to her youthful complexion is one of the oldest tricks in the book - she can't go out in the sun.

"I probably have a few less wrinkles than some people my age … since the late 1990s I haven't been able to go out in the sun," she explained.

"I get migraines from the sun … if I go out into the sun I have to wear a sun shade or an umbrella."

As a former photographer, she also noted that lighting was key.

@nunsenseforthepeople I thought people would be asking questions about transubstantiation and Gregorian chant, but the ladies want the nunly skincare tips. #nunsoftiktok ♬ original sound - Claudette Powell

"Whenever I shoot these videos I shoot them in really good lighting, that's why I usually stand here," Powell revealed. "And in low lighting because low lighting is a girl's best friend."

She uses very little in terms of actual beauty products, however.

"I never use beauty products because I think it's a rip off. My skin is allergic to just about everything on earth.

"So I wash my face once a day and I have to use things like that Aveeno oatmeal body wash/shampoo that you get in the baby department at the grocery store for six bucks."

She summed up her advice for her followers at the end of the clip, saying, "Carry a parasol, shoot in low light and use baby stuff on your skin."

In the comments, people were astonished to find out her real age.

"Yeah I'm 21 and your skin looks 10x better than mine," one viewer wrote.

"Definitely seeing a 30-year-old. I'm 25 and my skin looks so much older," another said.

Meanwhile, some joked that the secret to her ageless skin was the fact that she didn't have to deal with men in her daily life.

"It's because she doesn't constantly deal with men's audacity," one commented.