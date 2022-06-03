Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Nude Tuesday: New film with Jemaine Clement uses nudity and nonsense to express miscommunication

8 minutes to read
Bruno and Laura (Damon Herriman and Jackie van Beek) flank director Armagan Ballantyne.

Bruno and Laura (Damon Herriman and Jackie van Beek) flank director Armagan Ballantyne.

By Dominic Corry

September 2020. In Makarora, a sparsely populated area two hours north of Queenstown, some of New Zealand's most exciting creative talent are running around naked talking utter gibberish.

It's all in the name of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.