'Now he's dying': Mum slammed for 'sick' punishment of 5yo son for bad school behaviour

Katarina Rodriguez felt the heat on social media after she shared a video where she forced her misbehaving five-year-old son to run in 40 degree heat. Video / @katarinarodriguez

A mum from the US has been ridiculed for forcing her 5-year-old son to go for a run in 40C heat as a punishment for not behaving at school.

Katarina Rodriguez told followers that the punishment was an alternative form of discipline to spanking - but critics called the clip "traumatising".

The mum posted footage of herself jogging on the footpath with her son alongside her who appears to be panting and out of breath.

While facing the camera, she said: "My 5-year-old doesn't want to listen in school.

"He makes destructive noises, doesn't listen, thinks that he doesn't need to settle down when he comes from the playground.

"And we're gonna run. We're gonna run in 104 degrees (40C)."

She then continued, explaining that every time he receives a "sad face" from his teacher she is going to make him run.

"This is the first time we're gonna run for his sad faces in school.

"He thought we were just gonna run to the mailbox. So he took off running. Sprinting. Now he's dying. We gonna behave in school?"

The exhausted boy then responds: "yeah".

The mum has been slammed for making her child run in 40-degree heat. Photo / TikTok / katrodriguez13

The end of the video shifts back to Rodriguez in her home as she explains her style of discipline.

"We're not gonna hit. We're not gonna spank. We're gonna discipline. We'll see what tomorrow brings," she said.

Her video went viral, but many were left unimpressed with her disciplinary methods.

"God, this is traumatising. Punishment for not being able to listen in a classroom. There's obviously something else going on with them," one wrote.

Another said: "Have you thought that he might be struggling in class because his brain works differently and now you're making him feel bad for how he is?"

"Yikes! This will most likely not correct his behaviour in school though? There's no correlation to that in his brain," a third added.

The video captured Rodriguez and her son running on the sidewalk as she explained his punishment was for acting out in school. Her son is seen panting and out of breath. Photo / TikTok

Others weighed in, writing: "Parents on TikTok are bold filming the way they mistreat their kids while demanding respect and love from them.

"That's one way to ruin a healthy relationship with exercise."

The mum hit back at critics, saying it was nobody else's business but hers how she disciplined her child.

"Not that it's anyone's business, we've tried other disciplinary actions of grounding, taking away things, corners, whatever ... and if those things work for your kids, great," she said.

"Didn't work for mine.

"To the parents who agree with this, great.

"It beats my hand stinging from whooping his a**.

"Not that it's anyone's goddamn business, but I'm raising a man."