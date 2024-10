Give kids (and adults) an energy boost for the day with these Muesli bars. Video / Fresh Media

You don’t even need to turn the oven on for these ones.

Bought muesli bars often have a high sugar content. Get the kids to make these ones at home and you’ll know they are getting a healthy, energy-filled treat in their lunchboxes.

No-bake seeded muesli bars

Makes 16 bars

Ingredients