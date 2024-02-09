Nine things to do in Auckland this weekend and beyond

The Afro Fest will be on at Aotea Square this Saturday. Photo / Auckland Live

As the final month of summer kicks off, we’ve put together the ultimate guide for what to do this weekend in Auckland, and what you should begin to plan ahead for.

If you’re sticking around Tāmaki Makarau this weekend, there are a number of activities and events scheduled to take place for all ages and groups to get involved in, so you’ll have no excuse to be bored.

Experience all Auckland has to offer by filling your weekend with things to do from our stacked guide so you can make the most of the big city.

1. Fried Chicken Festival - Victoria Park

The Fried Chicken Festival will be held on February 10 at Victoria Park. Photo / Paul Mendez Photography

It’s taken a long time for America’s pride of the South — fried chicken — to really take off here beyond the Colonel’s offerings, but over the last decade, there’s been an explosion of fried chicken purveyors in Aotearoa, and now there’s even a festival dedicated to its greasy goodness. Saturday sees the return of the Fried Chicken Festival at Victoria Park, where you can feast on all kinds of fried chicken, from the traditional Southern style to exotic international twists. Along with a wide range of food trucks and fried chicken pop-ups, there’ll be live music as well. In the wise words of Elmo, fried chicken is a “sometimes food”, and that time is this weekend. Take your friends to share in the chin-drippin’, finger-lickin’ good times.

When: February 10, 10am-4pm.

Where: Victoria Park, Victoria St W, Auckland CBD.

Price: Tickets $15 + booking fee from eventfinda.co.nz.

2. Pop-up Globe - SkyCity Theatre

The Pop-up Globe at SkyCity Theatre. Photo / Joshua Apperley

Valentine’s Day is a few short days away, and if you haven’t organised anything romantic for you and your beloved yet, consider grabbing tickets to the love story responsible for many a poorly judged entanglement, Romeo & Juliet. The Pop-up Globe is back for a short two-week season with alternating performances of Romeo & Juliet and Twelfth Night at SkyCity Theatre. Both productions are hugely entertaining, with Twelfth Night dazzling audiences at Q Theatre last year. Whether you’re a Shakespeare aficionado or you can’t understand a word of the text on paper, you’ll delight in the Pop-up Globe productions — they’re exciting, lively, absurd and hilarious. There’s a special performance of Romeo & Juliet on Valentine’s Day which will almost certainly sell out, so make haste.

When: February 10-25.

Where: SkyCity Theatre, corner Hobson Street and Wellesley Street West, Auckland.

Price: Tickets start at $49 + booking fee from eventfinda.co.nz.

3. Alter Egos - SO/Auckland Hotel

Rachel Rush's Alter Egos exhibition will be on display this weekend at the SO/Auckland Hotel.

The SO/Auckland Hotel is revealing its alter ego — an art gallery — this weekend with an exhibition by artist Rachel Rush. The show, entitled Alter Egos, derives its name from Rush’s two distinctly different art styles; along with her fine art practice, the artist creates rebellious street art under the name RUSH. The hotel is hosting the international launch of Rachel’s new signature series, and the public is invited to come in and immerse themselves in the artwork. Visit the hotel’s rooftop bar and get a themed cocktail or their restaurant, Harbour Society, for themed delicacies. Rush is one of Aotearoa’s most exciting self-taught artists and all the artworks are for sale - so you might go in for a drink and walk out with a new piece for your wall.

When: February 10-11, 10am-5.30pm.

Where: SO/Auckland Hotel, corner Customs St & Gore St, Auckland CBD.

Price: Visit artpromotions.co.nz for more information.

4. Lunar New Year Celebrations - Auckland Art Gallery

Lunar New Year celebrations will take place at Auckland Art Gallery. Photo / Auckland Art Gallery

Auckland Art Gallery is celebrating the Lunar New Year on Saturday with a day of festivities. There’ll be live performances by Tung Tek lion dancers and Love Dance Troupe, the opportunity to participate in a traditional Chinese tea ceremony and learn the art of dumpling making with Sumpthin Dumplin.

For your youngest whānau members, there’ll be Lunar New Year craft activities and storytelling sessions. Immerse yourself even further in Chinese culture this Lunar New Year by heading to the “Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy” exhibition, which celebrates the mind-blowing clothing, shoes and jewellery of Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei, including the famous “Yellow Queen” gown worn by Rihanna to the 2015 Met Gala.

While you’re in the CBD, look out for the large Lunar New Year lanterns (symbols of prosperity) and red neon lucky cat installations decorating the city centre.

When: February 10, 10am-5pm.

Where: Auckland Art Gallery, corner Kitchener and Wellesley Streets, Auckland CBD.

Price: The Lunar New Year Festival is free; Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy is $24.50 for adults, $20.50 concession. Members and children aged 12 and under enter for free.

5. Lunar New Year Celebrations - SkyCity

Lunar New Year at SkyCity Plaza. Photo / SkyCity

Auckland CBD is a hive of Lunar New Year’s Day activity this weekend, including some free entertainment that’s on offer at SkyCity. On Saturday evening, there’ll be lion and panda dances, firecrackers, spot prizes and a guzheng performance. Plus, there’s a traditional eye-dotting ceremony in which the “God of Fortune” will bungy from the Sky Tower.

When: February 10, 6pm-6.30pm.

Where: SkyCity Plaza, Federal St, Auckland CBD.

Price: Free.

6. Afro Fest - Aotea Square

The music and culture of Africa is taking centre stage at Auckland Live’s Summer in the Square on Saturday for Afro Fest. African culture is alive and well in Aotearoa, and this weekend we’re celebrating it. It’s a whānau-friendly day with live music, dance, DJs (Ara Chan, Bunker, Banty, Massimo and Adechoon) and food. Performers include Jujulipps, Warren Duncan, Mezmure, Emmanz1, Wildkid, TK Paradza, MazbouQ, dance and drumming by Black Sunday and more. Everyone is welcome to join in this celebration of culture.

When: February 10, 12pm-6.30pm.

Where: Aotea Square, Auckland CBD.

Price: Free.

7. Hyperspace - ASB Waterfront Theatre

Auckland Theatre Company and Te Pou Theatre's Hyperspace is now on at the ASB Waterfront Theatre. Photo / Auckland Theatre Company

Auckland Theatre Company and Te Pou Theatre opened Albert Belz’s brilliant ode to 90s culture — we’re talking competitive aerobics, baby — on Wednesday, and it’s a must-see for anyone who lived through the period and, gulp, even those who were born in it. It’s the story of small-town girl Natalie Te Rehua, who moves to the city to teach aerobics. With dreams of being a professional dancer, she teams up with haka queen Tāwhai Pātai, and together they perform a New Zealand Aerobics Championships first: haka-fusion. Hyperspace, winner of the Adam NZ Play Award last year, stars Te Ao O Hinepehinga (Head High, Shortland Street), Kruze Tangira (Te Karere) and a brilliant cast of some of Aotearoa’s most talented performers.

When: February 7-24.

Where: ASB Waterfront Theatre, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland CBD.

Price: Tickets start at $22 + booking fees from atc.co.nz.

8. Pride Pick: First Trimester - Basement Theatre

Pride Pick: Krishna's First Trimester. Photo / Jordan Rossi

We can assure you you’ve never been to anything like this before. First Trimester is an immersive theatre experience and an opportunity to become a sperm donor, all in one. Part of the Pride Festival, in First Trimester, trans performance artist Krishna will conduct a series of 10-minute interviews in order to help determine what it is they’re looking for in a sperm donor. Audience members can just observe, or they can sign up for an interview with Krishna and, maybe, just maybe, be in the running to donate sperm to Krishna and their partner Logan. Unlike the typical questions asked by sperm banks — height, ethnicity, age, etc — Krishna wants to explore what really matters to them in a person/donor, and whether questions like “What do you value more, kindness or intelligence?” will help them get closer to an answer.

When: February 15-17.

Where: Basement Theatre, Lower Greys Avenue, Auckland CBD.

Price: Tickets are priced on a sliding scale starting at $8 + booking fee from iticket.co.nz, or visit firsttrimester.co.nz for more information and to apply to participate.

9. Almighty Active Reset - Silo Park

Get set for an Almighty Active Reset at Silo Park. Photo / Almighty Beverages

If the wheels have fallen off your health and wellbeing plan this summer, then the Almighty Active Reset might be just the thing you need to get back on that wellness wagon. Starting on Thursday, February 15 — conveniently right after your Valentine’s Day celebrations or commiserations — Almighty Beverages is launching a free week-long movement and health programme to get you on track for an active and mindful 2024. It’s essentially a taster series, giving participants the opportunity to try seven different “wellness experiences” over the week. Delivered to your inbox daily, there’ll be tutorials in yoga, running, HIIT workouts, meditation, nutrition and more. For Aucklanders, there’ll be one in-person session on Friday, February 16 at Silo Park with Fitness All Together. Hit restart on 2024 and dive into a year of taking care of yourself — body, mind and soul.

When: February 15-21.

Where: Silo Park (one in-person session on February 16).

Price: Visit activereset.drinkalmighty.com for the full schedule and to register.