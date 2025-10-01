Advertisement
Updated

Nigel Latta had this advice for anyone fighting cancer

Varsha Anjali
Multimedia Journalist, Lifestyle & Viva·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Broadcaster and popular psychologist Nigel Latta has died after a battle with stomach cancer. He was aged 58.

Nigel Latta, clinical psychologist, author and broadcaster, died on Tuesday at age 58, after being diagnosed with gastric cancer in 2024. Through various interviews and in his latest book, Lessons on Living, which was released yesterday, he has shared deeply personal and poignant perspectives on living with the disease –

