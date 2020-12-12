Website of the Year

Lifestyle

Nicolas Reid reviews Letters of Denis Glover, an archival collection published by Otago University Press

3 minutes to read

Denis Glover (1912-1980).

By: Nicholas Reid

Denis Glover's place in New Zealand literature is assured. Along with R.A.K. Mason, A.R.D. Fairburn and Allen Curnow, he was one of those who revitalised New Zealand poetry in the 1930s. The Magpies still takes

