Nicola Alpe gives the top 4 ways to avoid a family hell-iday these school holidays. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion:

Family holiday or family hell-iday?

For the first school holiday in what seems like an eternity, we needn't worry about lockdowns, self-isolation upon return, vaccination drives or travel restrictions. We've done our best to get around our own country but by now we are desperate for different scenery, voices, food and faces.

A family holiday is on the cards for many and lots of families will join forces and travel together. But there is more to travelling with another family than first meets the eye so be prepared.

It's who you know

Considering who to travel with is as important as the destination. When you were single and unencumbered your choice of backpacking partner was key to success, now it's choosing the right family, and that doesn't necessarily mean that because you are good friends that you will travel well together en masse. Different rules, different ways of parenting and different interpretations of the holiday will mean different results.

Fair's fair

If your kids are school age or older then be prepared for a lot of discussions about fairness. Further to my point above, if you are travelling with another family who parents the same way as you do, then you will largely be on the same page with rules and expectations. If your parenting styles are at different ends of the spectrum, then be prepared for ructions. Don't be afraid to have conversations before departure about things like bedtime, technology and meals. There may still be complaints about who had the largest serving of ice cream, but mitigating battles about iPad time, or the volume of sweet treats will make for a much more enjoyable time away.

Quality vs quantity

We have lived in our family's pockets for the past two years but that doesn't mean our time together has been quality family time, nor may it mean that you are desperate to drop the children at kid's club as soon as you arrive. Before you go, think about what you need and want to get out of this holiday. If you are at a resort or hotel, speak to them in advance about what services and activities are available to allow you some quality adult time and then what you can do together as a family or a group. Speak to your kids about what the plans are and what your expectations are as young children may be used to unfettered time with Mum and Dad and require gentle cajoling to separate.

Safety first

Once you are at the airport the extra Covid travel practices are minimal. Many destinations, especially favourites like Fiji and other Pacific Islands, require RAT testing upon arrival. By now we are all old hats at this but when planning your days or accommodation, think about how far you may need to travel to fulfill this requirement. Some hotels and resorts test onsite and all have access to 24-hour hotlines or medical centres. Vomo Island Resort in Fiji has done one better and employed a full-time doctor to make testing easier and the transition back into international travel that little more assured.

The first international holiday off the ranks is cause for high anticipation so get excited. One final tip, and it's important - food and beverage offerings at airports, including coffee, are severely limited, so don't put the lunchboxes away just yet. You'll need them one last time for a packed lunch for the airport and plane. Bon voyage!