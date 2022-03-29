Prince William recently admitted, quite freely, that the very countries they had just been hosted by may not be a part of the Commonwealth in future years. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

After two years of flesh pressing throughout the UK and via various online appointments, Prince William and Duchess Catherine's Caribbean tour to shore up Monarchy support and celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was the first of its kind.

There was nothing new about the various casual and formal engagements, the happy faces, the organisations doing worthy work in their communities, or the fabulous fashion.

There was plenty of genuine enjoyment from William and Kate, more affection than we've seen on other tours - and what about that sneaky side-eye from William admiring his well turned out wife of 10 years?

But alongside everything we expect to see on a Royal tour, we haven't seen a country so open about their desire to leave the Commonwealth, spoken by people of the highest office in their land and to immediate members of the Queen's family, not to mention the future King.

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were seen exuding plenty of genuine enjoyment on their tour of the Carribean. Photo / Getty Images

Aside from denouncing Britain's involvement with slavery in firm terms, Prince William went on to admit, quite freely, that the very countries they had just been hosted by may not be a part of the Commonwealth in future years. He said that was their decision, and with a strong inference that he was okay with this if it was the wishes of their citizens.

It was a massive deviation from the well-known and all-encompassing love the Queen has for the Commonwealth and her bid, at all costs, to keep it as strong as possible. As much as she is a wonderful example in many ways, she is of a completely different era, and it's refreshing to see that the next generation of Windsors view the Commonwealth more as a moving feast, one which may or may not see the Royal Family invited to dine.

Here at home it makes for interesting consideration. We have demonstrated over the last two years that New Zealand is not only an exceedingly compliant nation, we are also one, for the most part, not moved to get too roused about anything which causes change, irrespective of how that may affect us. It's not likely we will forego the Commonwealth, given we didn't even want to change the flag.

Anyone who has visited the UK would agree, that it is a very cool place to be. Many New Zealanders feel a sense of belonging due to family histories. The charming villages, the melting pot of food, accents and cultures. The history of even the youngest site blows anything we can conjure up out of the water. And the buzz of the cities, especially London, is something we will never replicate. It's no wonder all the oligarchs want to live there. Try as society might to have us revere scientists, activists and sportspeople, there is nothing quite like the mystique of a bona fide Royal Family.

In a world where celebrity can be attained quickly and for little discernible reason, I adore the fact that the Royal Family are just normal people - albeit leading lives which, at times, are anything but normal. They embrace technology to connect and stay relevant, but they are akin to true A-listers who somehow rise above the noise and are confident in their own place in the world, so they don't need to behave outrageously to get our attention.

Maybe one day I'll be moved enough to feel differently but for now I guess I'm just as swept up by the Queen and her family as my six-year-old daughter who reveres stories about princesses - no princes allowed, thank you very much.