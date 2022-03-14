February 21 2022: Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid, experiencing 'mild symptoms'. Video / NZ Herald

The Queen has missed out on the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey for the first time in nearly a decade.

The day is celebrated on March 14.

Charles, Camilla, William and Kate were there in her place, reports the Daily Mail.

And the Queen's statement has given rise for concern as she misses out on yet another landmark event due to her health issues, reports the Daily Mail.

The Queen earlier stated that she hoped the Commonwealth would "remain an influential force for good in our world for many generations to come", renewing her promise made in 1947 to "always be devoted in service".

Her Commonwealth Day message was issued by Buckingham Palace today ahead of the service. The Queen had hoped to attend the event, but has recently recovered from Covid-19 and has been plagued by mobility issues.

But last Friday, officials revealed that the Head of the Commonwealth had asked her son Charles to represent her at the service instead.

Ensuring the Queen's comfort is thought to be the overarching reason for her decision not to appear.

The Queen has had to bow out of several in-person appearances amid her Covid-19 recovery. Photo / File

The announcement came after the order of service was printed - as she was named in the document with attendees required to stand when she arrived.

The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, told the congregation today, "In this Jubilee year, in which we rejoice in the 70 years that Her Majesty the Queen has presided over this Commonwealth, we also thank God for her faithfulness and commit ourselves to learn from an example of duty and service. In words and music in the Abbey, we will now retrace the steps of her great Commonwealth tour begun 70 years ago."

Among the arrivals ahead of the royals were British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other government officials.

The Queen's message today said it was "rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time".