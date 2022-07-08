Maveric Lamoureux's parents leaned in for a kiss but went all out on live TV.

Maveric Lamoureux lived out his childhood dream on Friday when he was selected in the NHL Draft.

Sitting in the stands, Lamoureux was selected 29th overall by the Arizona Coyotes and enjoyed the moment with friends and family before making his way to the stage.

His moment of pure adulation was quickly brought tumbling down when he looked up at the big screen.

Camera crews panned back to the 2m-tall youngster's family when his parents, caught up in the heat of the moment, turned the broadcast a bit risque.

The couple leaned in for a kiss but went all out as the tongues flew in a moment that left the commentators speechless.

"Ooooh, okay," one said.

"That's all right all right, it's nighttime in Quebec," another stuttered out.

"Get after it mum and dad," another chimed in as the laughs broke out among the crew.

Maveric Lamoureux's parents exchange tongues and the ESPN crew is loving it pic.twitter.com/qARJpArM1J — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 8, 2022

Lamoureux was left in disbelief as he looked up at the screen before he walked off the stage shaking his head.

The French couple, doing their homeland proud, quickly sent social media alight with the clip spreading across online sites like wildfire.

Major sporting websites and fans were quick to share the moment which Maveric will remember for some time to come.

Maveric Lamoureux puts on an Arizona Coyotes jersey during the first round of the NHL hockey draft in Montreal. Photo / AP

"They were too excited after their son got drafted," Bleacher Report captioned the video.

"RIP Maveric Lamoureux. He's not dead or anything… he just has to watch his parents shove their tongues down each other's throats on live TV. The French are wildin," a Twitter user wrote.

"Don't let maveric lamoureux's height distract u from the fact that his parents just made out on live TV," another added.

Lamoureux's parents were interviewed, after they'd finished their tongue-tussle, and both were overjoyed for their son.

“It’s been a long run. We’ve been thinking about this day, Maveric has been a hell of a kid.”



The moment every parent can be proud of. Congrats to the Lamoureux family! pic.twitter.com/S075Xkxeid — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 8, 2022

"I'm just so happy. I can't even describe it with words, it's the best day of my life, that's for sure," Lamoureux said.

Juraj Slafkovsky, the teenage hockey star who propelled Slovakia to Olympic bronze in Beijing this year, was selected with the No 1 pick by the Montreal Canadiens.