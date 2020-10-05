Beauden Barrett has shared an adorable photo of his newborn daughter Billie Rose.

The All Blacks legend appears to be adjusting to fatherhood quickly and seems to have already won over his first child.

"Don't grow up too much in a week my little peach. Dad will be home soon #DaddysGirl," Barret captioned the post, alongside a photo of him holding Billie Rose.

His wife Hannah shared the same photo on her Instagram account yesterday, and wrote: "a love like no other."

The rugby star is heading to Wellington to prepare for the first All Blacks game of the year against Australia, a Bledisloe Cup match.

Hannah said goodbye to Beauden at the airport today. Photo / Hannah Laity / Instagram

"Is there anything this man can't do?" A follower commented.

Proud parents Beauden and his wife Hannah welcomed their first child on September 23, and shared the news publicly on September 25.

"Billie Rose Barrett - our little princess," Barrett said. "Born 23/09/20. So proud of you @hannahlaity you were amazing."

Earlier Hannah revealed Beauden played a key role when Billie was born. She revealed on Instagram that her husband was the one to deliver their daughter.



During a Q&A session on her Instagram page, Hannah revealed that while she battled being induced, contractions and five hours of active labour with the help of medical professionals, Beauden was the one to perform the delivery and place 3.4kg Billie onto her chest.

"Beauden actually delivered her," she wrote on the Instagram story.

"Pulled her out and popped her on my chest."

Hannah also revealed that adjusting to life with a newborn was "challenging" but that like most new mothers "my life completely revolves around little Billie".

Just don't expect to see any baby pictures online or in the glossy magazines any time soon, as Hannah said that the couple won't be sharing photos on social media.

"We just don't want to share pics of her face on social media. There's too many creeps on the internet and she's too precious."