A mum has shared her hilarious ordering fail when she bought a Peppa Pig plate set overseas for her 2 year-old daughter.

Maggy Van Eijk took to Twitter to share her embarrassment after the package arrived.

Although it is a rather cheeky word to have printed on a children's plate set, it was not the intention of the makers.

As the mother purchased the plate online from an overseas store, the world "groin" actually translates to "snouth" in French and is used as the equivalent of the English word "oink".

Advertisement

The mother saw the funny side of the things and took the opportunity to laugh at her mistake and share it with social media followers.

"My kid just unwrapped her new Peppa dinner set and I accidentally ordered a French version and now it says groin groin groin all over the plates and cup ffs," she captioned the pic.

Just like her, the followers found the mistake rather funny and she gained thousands of likes.

"Favourite thing of the day," one wrote.

my kid just unwrapped her new peppa dinner set and I accidentally ordered a french version and now it says groin groin groin all over the plates and cup ffs pic.twitter.com/3IfXzVfjTL — Maggy (@maggyvaneijk) September 30, 2020

"Omg. I'm reading this in bed and trying not to wake my husband up with my laughing," said another.

"So that's what the French pigs say. I always wondered ..." quipped another, while another pointed out the benefits of starting her child young learning another language: "Never too early to start your child on the journey to bilingualism."