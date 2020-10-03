The owner of a Australian nudist retreat in the Sunshine Coast has bared all as he prepares to sell his beloved piece of paradise - and so have his real estate agents.

Rainer Mueckenberger, 71, who has been a practising nudist since he was a teenager, is finally putting the controversial Noosa Edge Nudist Retreat on the market, The Courier-Mail reports.

The 2.5-acre property and business in the Noosa hinterland, surrounded by a seven-foot fence to ensure guests' privacy, comes complete with BDSM rooms and offers courses on bondage.

One room dubbed The Cave features voice-activated lights, a giant bubble bath and ropes, handles and oils.

"Here, everything is confidential. It's safe, secure and private," the German businessman told the paper. "Whatever you want to do here you can, as long as it is adult-consenting activities."

Mueckenberger was tight-lipped on his clientele but hinted there may have been the odd famous face.

Rainer Mueckenberger says he gets all sorts of guests. Photo / Supplied

"It doesn't matter whether they are police officers, teachers, or people from the government, once you are naked we are all the same," he said.

"We have various nationalities who, in their home country, are most probably prohibited to be nude in a public place, so they want to try it at my place."

He added: "I think I have had a few famous people. It is just my nature, the more famous they are the more I ignore them."

Harcourts Noosa agents Clint Jensen and Jeremy Krieger, who will market the property, donned their birthday suits for the final signing.

The Noosa Edge Nudist Retreat is going up for auction. Photo / Supplied

"Jeremy and I were prospecting [for listings] on Gumtree when the ad for this [the nudist retreat] came up and we thought f**k it, this sounds like us," Jensen said.

"So we turned up at the property, not naked this time, but the owner was [naked] as were six or seven people who were just floating around the place.

"The second time we went out he said we would have to be there in the nude if he was going to sign the paperwork so yes, we made that promise."

The property will go up for online auction on November 6.