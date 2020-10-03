Prince Louis can be heard speaking for the first time as he joins Prince George and Princess Charlotte to quiz Sir David Attenborough about the natural world.

In an adorable video shared by Kensington Palace, which was filmed by their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William in the garden at Kensington Palace in August, the three children can each be heard asking the veteran broadcaster, 94, a question.

But it's Prince Louis, aged two-and-a-half-years-old, who really steals the limelight as he sweetly asks: 'What animal do you like?'

Sir David replies: 'I think I like monkeys best because they're such fun! They can jump all over the place and they don't bite. Some do but if you're careful they don't. They're so funny and I like them a lot. Mind you, you can't have monkeys sitting around the home because that's not where they live. They live out in the forest.

'So what can you have at home that you like? What would you choose - a puppy or kitten? It's a very difficult question...I think I'd go for a puppy.'

Prince George and Princess Charlotte also asked the naturalist a few pressing questions.

Sir David was asked by Prince George, 7, "what animal do you think will become extinct next?"

"Well let's hope there won't be any because there's lots of things we can when animals are in danger of extinction. We can protect them," said Sir David.

Sir David Attenborough, we've got some questions for you...🌍🕷️🐒 pic.twitter.com/MTQ68WnOrt — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 3, 2020

"Hello David Attenborough, I like spiders. Do you like spiders too?" asked Charlotte, 5.

"I love spiders and I'm so glad you like them, I think they're wonderful things," Sir David replied.

The touching video was was posted on the Kensington Royal Twitter account.

The siblings recently met Sir David after he attended a private viewing of his new environmental documentary with the Duke of Cambridge - held in the palace's grounds.

William and the veteran broadcaster watched A Life On Our Planet, a revealing and powerful first-hand account in which Sir David reflects on both the defining moments of his life as a naturalist and the devastating changes he has witnessed.

The eager questions were preceded by a gift brought by Sir David for Prince George - a 23 million-year-old giant shark tooth.

The Carcharocles megalodon tooth given to George was found by Sir David during a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s.

It was embedded in the island's soft yellow limestone, which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago.

Sir David recently joined Instagram at the age of 94, on September 24 with his first post declaring that saving the planet is a "communications challenge".

After 60 years making television programmes, the documentary maker enlisted his younger colleagues to help him join the social media site.

The children may have learnt their interviewing technique from their father, who interviewed Sir David at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last year, and during the discussion the broadcaster warned that humanity needed to act so that they did not "annihilate part of the natural world".

The environmentalists are also working together on the Duke's Earthshot Prize, an ambitious global environment project announced last December to combat climate issues.

Further details about the prize are expected in the coming weeks.

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, produced by WWF and Silverback Films, premieres in cinemas on Monday and will launch on Netflix on October 4. An accompanying book is published on October 1.

- Telegraph and Daily Mail