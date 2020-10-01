Prince William and Kate Middleton have checked in on some of those affected by Australia's devastating bushfires last summer.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge video chatted with emergency services and business owners in Kangaroo Island, off South Australia, where almost half the island was burned and thousands of animals perished.

And in a lighthearted moment, the couple were introduced to Grace the koala – and the royals broke out in giggles.

"Oh look!" Kate said as Grace was introduced to the couple by wildlife park owner Dana Mitchell. "So sweet. She's so cute."

Advertisement

William added: "She looks very well looked after. Grace looks like she has a very nice life there."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard from local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island 🇦🇺 a small community off the south of Australia, who were impacted by devastating bushfires earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/lYAAwsfEzM — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 1, 2020

In another candid moment when chatting to a business owner who said he was relying on his wife's support to rebuild their store, William gave a subtle nod to his own wife.

"You have a good pair of hands helping you out, Mike, which is important," the Duke said as he glanced at Kate.

The Duke and Duchess heard how the island's wildlife was affected by the catastrophic fires, including the brutal impact on its koala population.

They also heard about how responders were working to rehabilitate animals and return them to the wild.

"It's fantastic to hear about the community spirit in Australia as always, which is what Catherine and I see when we come down there," William said.

"Aussies are very good at looking out for each other and it's fantastic to see that you're all pulling together."

William and Kate, both 38, have been participating in various video calls amid the coronavirus pandemic and recently returned to work in person.