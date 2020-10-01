We've had vegan milk, meats and ice cream baffle our taste buds over the past few years with their similarity to the "real deal".

And it seems every food is getting a plant-based twist these days, from Milo to Magnums and even fast food giants like Domino's have come to the party.

Now vegans can again rejoice, with a favourite Kiwi roadie lolly now being guilt-free - well, sort of.

Gummy lollies are usually made with gelatin, which is an animal product and thus off the menu for sweet-toothed vegans.

But now the Natural Confectionery Co. is launching a new vegan version of their fruit flavoured gummies.

They first appeared in Australia, where apparently they're being snapped up so fast that it's hard to get your hands on a packet.

The Natural Confectionery Co is releasing a vegan version of their gummy lollies this month. Photo / Supplied

And now the lollies are set to start hitting our supermarket shelves from next week, where the frenzy is likely to be similar, with around 15 per cent of Kiwis aged 18 or over living a plant-based, vegan or vegetarian lifestyle.

There's also nearly 16,000 members of the Vegan Society of Aotearoa and 19,000 members of What Kiwi Vegans Eat that will probably be pretty excited about these sweet treats.