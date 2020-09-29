Warning: Graphic

A man is behind bars after allegedly forcing his wife to behead her lover after discovering their affair.

US couple Armando and Britany Barron, from the state of New Hampshire, have been arrested and charged in connection with the September 19 killing of Jonathan Amerault.

Britany had been having an affair with Amerault and Armando discovered the secret relationship after going through her phone, a police affidavit seen by local newspaper The Keene Sentinel alleges.

After making the discovery, Armando used Britany's phone to lure Amerault to a park.

He also is claimed to have assaulted her – both before leaving for the park and during the drive there – injuring her nose and eyes as well as attempting to strangle her in front of their 9-year-old daughter, Brittany alleged.

Once at the park, Armando tried to make Britany shoot Amerault but she refused.

"Britany Barron would not place her finger on the trigger," the police affidavit alleges. "When she did not shoot him, Armando removed the gun from her hand."

Armando then ordered Amerault into his car and told Britany to cut him, which she did.

Then, Britany alleged to police, Armando shot Amerault three times, killing him.

Armando then ordered her to drive Amerault's car with his body inside to a campsite while he followed in another vehicle.

Once at the campsite, Armando ordered Britany to remove Amerault's head so he couldn't be identified.

After removing her lover's head, Armando ordered Britany to bury Amerault's body separately in the woods.

By then Armando had received word that police were looking for Britany so he ordered her to stay in the woods where Amerault's body was buried and said they would go to another state for a new start.

Two days later conservation officers discovered Britany in the woods, spotting what appeared to be an object under a large tarp.

After realising it was a body, Britany was taken into police custody. Armando was later arrested while trying to flee in a car with their daughter.

Armando has been charged with assaulting Britany and capital murder over Amerault's death.

Britany also faces three charges of falsifying evidence, with authorities alleging she tried to clean Amerault's car as well as mutilating and hiding his body.

Both have pleaded not guilty, with Britany's solicitor saying she only took part in the killing because she believed her own life was in danger.

A police mugshot shows Britany had significant injuries to her face at the time of her arrest.

"This really started with her being beaten severely," Richard Guerriero told the newspaper.

"If you look at her face right now … she still has the bruising on her face and around her eyes and it's described in the affidavit. Armando beat her severely and threatened her. He put a gun in her mouth, an obvious threat to kill her."

However, the prosecution has argued that there were several times Britany could have got help during the ordeal and that she had admitted to cutting Amerault's wrists.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.





If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay



Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice:

• National Network of Stopping Violence:

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent.

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.