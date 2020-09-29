The Duchess of Sussex has said her allegedly "inflammatory" opinions are only down to "people's interpretation" of her authentic self, insisting: "If you listen to what I actually say, it's not controversial."

The duchess said negative reactions to her comments are too often formed by "things that just haven't happened", as she criticised "clickbait" and "misinformation" and claimed "there are always going to be naysayers".

Speaking at the opening of the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit, held online, she said she now chooses to ignore the "noise" and focus on being "authentic".

In conversation with Fortune editor Ellen McGirt, the duchess was asked how she dealt with speaking her mind in the public eye when "a sitting president has taken a shot at you, mobs come at you, powerful forces try to take you down or disparage your message".

Advertisement

"I think it's about being authentic," the duchess said. "If you look back at anything that I've said, it's really interesting because it often ends up that what seems to end up being inflammatory is people's interpretation of it.

"But if you listen to what I actually say, it's not controversial.

"Actually some of it is reactive to things that just haven't happened. Which in some ways you have to have a sense of humour, even though there is quite a good deal of gravity and a feel of danger in an interpretation of something that was never there to begin with.

"That again is a by-product of what is happening right now."

Meghan has hit back at the media for publishing 'clickbait' about her. Photo / Getty Images

She added: "If you don't listen to all the noise out there and just focus on living a purpose-driven life and knowing what your own moral compass is ...

"There are always going to be naysayers.

"The moment you are able to be liberated from all these other opinions of what you know to be true, then I think it's very easy to live with truth and live with authenticity and that's how I choose to move through the world."

The duchess appeared at the summit, in front of Fortune Most Powerful Women delegates who pay up to $13,500 for membership, to speak about "humane tech" and the need to foster healthy and positive online communities.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle delivers a powerful speech on George Floyd’s death and the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement to her former high school. Video / Immaculate Heart High School

She told viewers: "I used to have a quote up in my room many many moons ago and it perhaps resonates now more than ever when you see the vitriol and noise that can be out in the world."

By artist Georgia O'Keeffe, it reads: "I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free."

The duchess also spoke of the importance of "truthful and accurate journalism", with a trend for monetising the digital space with "just trying to grab someone's attention and keep it" with "something salacious".

She called on the public to avoid clicking on "misinformation" and to prioritise facts.