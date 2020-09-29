Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is juggling being a mum with leading the country - but she's reminded us again that "it takes a village" when it comes to raising her daughter Neve.

The PM shared a snap of Neve's lunchbox on her Instagram this morning, revealing that it was her partner Clarke who had packed their daughter's lunch.

"Clarke was up early this morning. When I came out to the kitchen I found this - a lunch box he labelled for Neve with it all packed and ready," Ardern wrote.

"While I've been off campaigning, he's been parenting (with a helping hand from my mum when he is working too.)

"This is just an appreciation post I guess. It takes a village, and I have a wonderful one."

Clarke had packed lunch in a container labelled with Neve's full name, Neve Te Aroha.

Throughout her campaign travels, the Prime Minister has her family to thank for keeping her fed - whether it's her mum packing her toast for a roadie to Taupō or Clarke making her cups of tea.

"I am very lucky to be surrounded by kindness."