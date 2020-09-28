The royal family is bracing itself for the publication of yet another tell-all book.

A new book promises to reveal the truth behind the explosive Sandringham summit, which saw the royals meet to hammer out Megxit details, writes the Daily Mail.

It also claims to lay out the truth of the relationship between William and Harry.

Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult is written by British historian Robert Lacey.

Lacey is known for consulting with Netflix for The Crown. His book will give an "inside look" at the brothers' relationship, from their childhood to the present day.

It will include details of William's doubts about the speed of Harry and Meghan's relationship and his feelings on Megxit, which saw the couple leave the royal family.

It's also expected to include Queen Elizabeth's "angry" response to Meghan and Harry's decision.

A new book by royal historian Robert Lacey promises an inside look at William and Harry's relationship. Photo / Getty Images

The book will be published on October 15. It comes in the wake of the Finding Freedom biography, which detailed Harry and Meghan's relationship and their issues with the royals.

The controversial biography raised eyebrows for its intimate details of the Sussexes, although the couple insisted they were not interviewed for the book.

Author Omid Scobie said that while he and co-author Carolyn Durand did not interview the Sussexes, "many" friends gave them insights and "a lens to the couple through their friends and their circle of aides".

The royal writer gave several public interviews to promote the book after its release.