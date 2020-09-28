We all know Beauden Barrett is a talent on the rugby field, but it turns out the All Black is also an asset in the delivery room too.

Beauden's wife, Hannah Barrett, has today revealed on Instagram that her husband was the one to deliver their daughter Billie Rose Barrett to the world last Friday.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram page, Hannah revealed that while she battled being induced, contractions and five hours of active labour, Beauden was the one to perform the delivery and place 3.4kg Billie onto her chest.

"Beauden actually delivered her," she wrote on the Instagram story.

Advertisement

"Pulled her out and popped her on my chest."

Hannah also revealed that adjusting to life with a newborn was "challenging" but that like most new mothers "my life completely revolves around little Billie".

Just don't expect to see any baby pictures online or in the glossy magazines any time soon, as Hannah said that the couple won't be sharing photos of their baby girl on social media.

"We just don't want to share pics of her face on social media. There's too many creeps on the internet and she's too precious."

Barrett shared details of the birth on Instagram. Photo / Supplied

Hannah also shared the inspiration behind the couple's chosen name, Billie Rose.

"I really like masculine names and we had sort of been calling her that ever since I knew I was pregnant."

It was also Beauden who took to Instagram last Friday to announce the arrival of little Billie Rose.

"Billie Rose Barrett - our little princess," Barrett wrote. "Born 23/09/20. So proud of you @hannahlaity you were amazing."

Advertisement

Hannah Barrett revealed that adjusting to life as a parent was more challenging than the birth itself. Photo / Supplied

"Welcome to the world little Billie Rose Barrett," Hannah added on her Instagram. "You are an absolute superstar and your mum and dad love you so much."

The pair were married early last year, before moving up to Auckland. With the move, Barrett joined the Blues from the Hurricanes.