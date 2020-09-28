A woman says she borrowed some money from her partner to buy nappies for the couple's baby, only for him to ask her for the money back.

Posting on Reddit, the woman asked whether she was in the wrong for expecting her partner to foot the bill for some of the nappies.

She explained that she had found herself short on money so asked her partner to send her $30 so she could buy some nappies and wipes for their child.

"He sent me the money and I got that stuff," she wrote.

"Today he asks if I would give him the $30 back and I said no because I didn't understand why he wanted me to give him back money for something he should be contributing anyway.

"He got mad and said apparently it's my job to take care of buying diapers and not his, but I said that is an unfair expectation considering it's his baby too."

The post generated hundreds of comments from Reddit users, most of them agreeing he should be contributing to the cost of the nappies and should not have asked for that money back.

"It is his baby too. He needs to help pay for the needs of the child," one Reddit user commented.

"All childcare expenses should be considered shared. It doesn't matter how separate their finances are (clearly 'completely'), there is no way for him to not be an a**hole here," another person said.

"He needs to contribute a hell of a lot more than $30 for diapers. It should be 50/50 on all living expense bills and 50/50 on all expenses related to the child you have together. And if you don't live together? Go to court and make him pay you a fair amount of child support," someone else added.