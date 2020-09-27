Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland has started a new job.

She'll be showing students how to make bohemian jewellery, according to the Daily Mail.

Ragland, 63, is now teaching at a Los Angeles community college. She quit her job as a social worker at a mental health clinic when Meghan married Harry in 2018.

In her classes, she teaches students how to design "floating" pearl necklaces, multi-strand bracelets and wire "linked necklaces".

Advertisement

Although they're currently on hold due to the pandemic, the lessons cost around $60, held at the Santa Monica College campus 14km away from where she lives.

Santa Monica College was the scene of a 2013 mass shooting in which five people died.

On the college website, Ragland's bio says: "Doria Ragland is a local artist who has been designing jewellery and clothing for over 10 years."

"She has participated in some of the finest art shows in the country and has received awards for her designs. She loves teaching and believes in wearing handmade jewellery."

Meghan has previously described her mother Doria as a 'free spirit'. Photo / Getty Images

She's also reportedly been appointed the boss of a care company for elderly people. According to the Express, Meghan Markle's lawyer set up the deal for her.

The company is a "senior care management company" and it says it "was created to support and give peace of mind to you, your beloved parent, relative or friend".

Ragland was working as a makeup artist on the TV show General Hospital, where she met Meghan's dad Thomas Markle, a lighting director.

She also used to sell handmade jewellery to help the family financially.

Advertisement

Meghan's parents divorced when she was 6. She then lived with her mother until she became a teenager and moved out to live with her dad.

Meghan, who's previously gushed about her mum having a "free spirit", recently moved into a $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara with her husband Prince Harry and their 15-month-old son Archie.