Ryan Reynolds has hilariously launched a "homeschool edition" of his Aviation Gin.

Many parents are having to help educate their children from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and to assist them through the stresses of teaching, Ryan's popular gin brand has launched a special homeschool edition bottle.

In a video marketing the alcoholic drink, Ryan said: "It's back-to-school time, which this year has a whole new meaning.

"That's why today I'm introducing Aviation American Gin: Home School Edition. It's just like the classic delicious Aviation Gin that you love but with more ounces.

"It can help with a variety of subjects: fourth-grade geography, whatever the f*** new math is, and revisiting your own, long-forgotten middle school traumas.

"Middle school is the f****** worst."

Aviation American Gin: Home School Edition is the same as the standard Aviation American Gin, but comes in a super-sized 1.75-litre bottle.

Ryan recently attended Brandweek 2020 for his gin brand, and also paid to send 100 professionals from diverse backgrounds to the event.

One of the attendees, Tiffany Black, tweeted earlier this month: "This week I'm attending my first @Adweek #Brandweek. Extra special THANK YOU to @VancityReynolds for personally covering the cost for 100 professionals from diverse backgrounds and marginalized communities to attend #Brandweek. I am truly honoured to have been chosen. (sic)"

Ryan replied, adding: "Psyched you're joining, Tiffany. See you there."

Brandweek was hosted by Adweek magazine, and this year the "Deadpool 2" star was honoured with the Brand Visionary Award at the publication's Brand Genius Awards for his work with Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, as well as his content studio Maximum Effort.