One determined Trade Me user has got their hands on a full set New World's Little Gardens but it came at a costly price.

The full 24-piece set, sold on Trade Me earlier this afternoon for a whooping $72.

The TradeMe listing had a total of 68 bids and 277 people watching the listing.

There were a total of 68 bids. Photo / Trade Me

For every $40 spent at New World the shopper gets given a free Little Garden seedling kit.

However this lucky winner got their hands on a complete set.

The fan favourite returned to New World customers a few weeks ago after a three-year hiatus.

The winner of the TradeMe auction will receive a full set, completed with 24 different vegetable, herb and flower seedling kits.

Each Little Garden seedling has it's own name from Baron von Basil, Orla Onion to Tamaiti Tomato.

Over the ditch supermarket collectables targeted to children have proven to be extremely popular, with parents spending extra to get their hands on the collector items.

Woolworths supermarket in Australia faced criticism after announcing the extremely popular Disney+ Ooshies promotion was to end early.

For every A$30 spend at the supermarket, the shopper would receive one free Disney collectable.

The promotion was meant to go until October 20 and shoppers had 36 Disney collectables to collect.

A Woolworths employee took to Twitter to explain the abuse she faced while at work over the supermarket's decision to end the promotion.

"Only three hours into my shift and I've copped more abuse than I have over the past three years because of these Ooshies," she wrote.

A rare collectable - the glittery Elsa Ooshies was seen selling online for A$8,000.

Woolworths were forced to end the promotion early after the promotion proved too popular, with stores across the country selling out.

Collectables including Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar characters such as Darth Vader, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear and Moana were up for offer.