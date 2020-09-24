A controversial British event where adults and children swim naked inside an indoor aqua park is returning to Stoke despite a heavy backlash.

The skinny dipping session at Waterworld is open to both males and females of all ages.

Described as the "biggest waterpark event of the year", the session, which attracted 300 people last year, has been criticised with many raising concerns perverts could prey on young people.

Last year's event attracted a group of protesters outside the entrance of Waterworld with police on standby.

Advertisement

British Naturism and Waterworld have both strongly defended the session which has been described as the "biggest waterpark event of the year".

In a statement previously issued to StokeonTrentLive, a British Naturism spokesman said: "British Naturism is an organisation that has been in existence for over 50 years with many of our clubs being even older. We have a membership of 9,000 over 18s.

"We take our safeguarding and health and safety responsibility seriously and review our practices in advance of every event we run.

"We have a robust child and vulnerable adults safeguarding policy - it's actually rather ignorant of the complainers to assume that we don't. It was developed in conjunction with the NSPCC and is reviewed annually.

"We also have a strict 'no cameras' rule with any photographs to record the event only being taken by our official photographer, who follow certain guidelines about what can be taken."

They say children are not allowed to attend unaccompanied.

Mo Chaudry, owner of Waterworld, has previously said British Naturism is a "perfectly law-abiding organisation".

"We have been unjustly accused of encouraging paedophiles. Far Right protest group Britain First has been trying to whip up a frenzy by handing out inflammatory flyers.

Advertisement

"Some of our staff have even been subjected to unacceptable and unwarranted personal abuse.

"So it's time to set the record straight and get this situation into perspective.

"British Naturism is a perfectly law-abiding organisation which has been hiring our venue – and many similar sites across the UK – for private swimming events for more than 20 years."