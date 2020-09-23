Times are tough for Harry and Meghan lookalikes.

Royal doppelgangers who have been paid for impersonating the couple say it's been hard to find work since Megxit, according to The Sun.

They had the whole act nailed from Meghan's hair swish to Harry's slightly awkward pose, flying around the world to gigs ever since the royal couple's engagement was announced around three years ago.

Now they're pinning their hopes on Harry and Meghan having another child, or that their recent Netflix deal will help boost their profile.

Call centre agent Freddie Marlow first started impersonating Prince Harry once his girlfriend was signed as a Meghan double.

The 26-year-old, who dyes his beard ginger to look like the Duke of Sussex, says he gets noticed because his girlfriend looks like Meghan Markle.

"I'm not the biggest Harry lookalike, as you can probably see, but because I look kind of similar with a beard and she looks like Meghan we got picked up by our agent.

"We did a photo shoot and the work started. I'm not a natural ginger so I dye my beard.

"It helped with cash while I was at university and has led me to get signed to a modelling agency. We don't have any plans to move to LA though."

He admits he now "doesn't do loads of work", as the Harry gigs are difficult to get.

Boat builder Harry Poulson was peer pressured into becoming a royal double after being mistaken for the Duke of Sussex and ending up in the local newspaper.

Meghan and Harry's move to the US has their doppelgangers losing money. Photo / Supplied

Poulson, 24, said, "Although I'm younger than Harry, I got snapped for a local paper at a Boxing Day swim and the headline was that Prince Harry had turned up.

"I sent applications to a few agencies and one got me to walk around near Buckingham Palace, talking to the public.

"I also did a tourism event in Germany promoting the UK, and got to drink very nice wine.

"Work has tailed off since Harry moved to the US.

"If you're a lookalike there, you probably get plenty of work."

Danielle Bourne says work impersonating Meghan has gotten quiet, but she's hoping for another royal baby to bring more opportunities.

The South Londoner, 39, says work might pick up if Meghan gets pregnant.

"With her and Harry's move to LA it was inevitable it would go quiet for us lookalikes, and it has.

"But it had been crazy. I had one mad experience around the time of their engagement. A Harry lookalike and I went to Buckingham Palace dressed as them.

"A huge group of tourists swamped us. One of the camera guys had to shout: 'Listen, they're not real', as everyone was trying to take selfies with us. It got scary, we had to be dragged out.

"I'm a fan of Meghan, though. She's a strong character; she's done a lot of things."

Meanwhile, actress Sarah Mhlang thinks her time impersonating Meghan could be up.

"When she got engaged my agent suggested I do some work as Meghan," the 37-year-old says.

"I got an invite to Meghan's wedding, as my mum has an OBE and runs a charity, and she took me. Straight after, I had a gig in Surrey. I rushed from the wedding, changed in a taxi into a wedding dress then arrived at a party with a Harry lookalike.

"At the royal wedding people had looked and pointed. I had eye contact with Meghan and she looked really friendly.

"When she and Harry announced the LA move, work was busier, but now nothing. I'm back to acting."