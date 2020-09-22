A casual Kate Middleton was the picture of health and happiness for her latest outing, where she debuted a sweet necklace adorned with the initials of her children.

The Duchess of Cambridge met parents who were struggling to cope during the Covid-19 pandemic at Battersea Park in London Tuesday morning, local time.

The 38-year-old mother-of-three looked radiant in a white Ralph Lauren top, pink Marks & Spencer pants and white sneakers.

But it was her gold necklace that stood out, featuring the initials G, C and L in honour of her three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

The accessory is valued at A$150 ($162) on the website Spells of Love, which is a one-person jewellery business based in Wales.

The necklace has the initials G, C and L on it. Photo / Getty Images

The 18-carat gold vermeil piece is currently available for pre-order in the UK.

Kate spoke to parents struggling mentally during lockdown, who were being supported by various peer volunteer groups.

"It's good being able to listen and being listened to while being off guard. It is so important for your emotional wellbeing," the duchess was heard telling the parents.

"With your experiences, it's so important that you've been through it. Without what you are providing, that form of relationship, you can feel so isolated. You should be very proud."

The Duchess of Cambridge meets with MUSH mother and baby group member, Morgan Alex Cassius. Photo / Getty Images

After spending time in lockdown at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall, the duchess and Prince William along with their children are now back at their London residence in Kensington Palace.

The royal pair returned to work last week, where they made an appearance at a bakery in London's east to hear how the business had fared during the pandemic, before attending the Jobcentre at London Bridge.