The parents of a water-skiing 6-month-old baby have fended off child abuse criticism, saying their son enjoys the sport and is advanced for his age.

Utah parents Casey and Mindi Humphreys started up an Instagram account for their baby Rich and his wild adventures.

The 6-month-old had been training to take up water-skiing, with his parents helping him practise in the lounge.

But they've been criticised after their latest post which shows Rich gripping the ski bar while being dragged along on the water.

"I went water skiing for my 6 month birthday. Apparently that's a big deal… #worldrecord" the post said.

While the young boy appears to be enjoying himself, some have said the parents are exploiting their child and putting him in danger.

"So dangerous and stupid," one person wrote.

Another said: "He looks scared and unsure."

But Casey and Mindi say they've got their son's best interests at heart, explaining he is developing faster than other children.

"He was able to stand on his own at three months and shortly after started pulling himself up onto furniture," Mindi and Casey told 7 News.

"We work very hard on his posture when he crawls and stands so that he stays healthy based off of recommendations from his paediatrician."

They explained there's a lot of preparation and safety that goes into Rich's water-skiing and they would "never put him in harm's way".

Others supported the couple and baby Rich, with one saying "I don't think it's child abuse if the baby loves it, which he clearly does!"