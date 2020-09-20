Weddings are supposed to be a grand occasion, even for guests who are there to celebrate your big moment.

But one bride and groom have been roasted for their questionable treatment of friends and family ahead of their special day.

The couple created an RSVP card that asks guests to circle the amount of money they intend to give as a gift.

But the RSVP also revealed the amount of money someone gives to the bride and groom would determine the quality of food they received at the wedding.

Those who gave more money would be given a better meal.

The RSVP reads: "So that we may prepare your preferred dinner, please circle your gift level and indicate a meal choice for each person in your party."

The card then details the four gift levels - loving gift, silver gift, golden gift, platinum gift.

The loving gift is where you donate up to $250 and in return the guest gets a choice of roast chicken or swordfish.

The silver gift will set guests back $251 to $500 where they will either get a choice from the loving gift, or sliced steak and poached salmon.

At the golden level which costs $501 to $1000 guests have the option of any of the meals, as well as filet mignon and lobster tails.

But if they're feeling really fancy they could always gift $1001 to $2500 and dine on 1 kg of lobster while drinking from a souvenir champagne goblet.

The offending RSVP card. Photo / Wedding Shaming

The wedding party's RSVP request has appalled some, with a number of readers comparing it to like a charity event.

"This seems more like something you would encounter at a charity dinner than at a wedding. It's still tacky and horrific, but it feeds into the ostentatious desire to flex on other donors found at some charity events."

"Everybody should just say their gift was over $1k, eat the 2lb of lobster, and laugh thinking about the couple opening their $40 toaster later," one cheekily said.

Another added: "No need to lie or cheat... I will go for the 1 dollar roasted chicken. Even beats Walmart with 3 dollars!"