A Sydney mother-of-three and personal stylist has shared the clever way she avoids having to spend time ironing garments at the last minute - all you need is a hair straightener.

The woman shared the hack on her Instagram page, where she also shares styling tips.

She told Kidspot in Australia she probably uses her hair straightener to iron clothing "every couple of weeks".

"I probably only use this hack every couple of weeks, as I don't buy a lot of fabrics or outfits that are high maintenance or need ironing regularly - with three kids and running my own business I don't have time for that," she said.

"But I also don't like walking out the door if an item has a few obvious heavy creases on it ... so this hack is great for quickly ironing out those creases or sections that may have been crushed while being stored away folded in the cupboard," she added.

She said she came up with the idea while travelling for work and dealing with suitcases full of wrinkled clothes.

With no iron around in the hotels where she'd stay, she came up with the idea of using her hair straightener to tidy up her outfits.

"I would always take my hair straightener with me, and realised it can work just as well as a quick iron," she said.

Use your hair straightener to get rid of pesky wrinkles on your clothes. Photo / Penelope Styling/Instagram

"I also use it when on holiday with the family, as we often go to beach locations and I take lots of floaty dresses and tops that may need a few creases taken out before I wear them."

She warns her followers to be careful with the type of fabrics they use their straighteners on, as some could be flammable and not handle the heat very well.

"I only use it only stronger fabrics like cotton, viscose, linen and heavier polyesters. I definitely don't use it on silks or fine polyesters as it may damage or burn the fabric – or worse, go up in flames," she said.