Meghan and Harry are officially done with royal life, but just because they've moved to California, it doesn't mean the Queen won't have influenced their decisions.

Royal experts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie say the couple had to consult the Queen when it came to their new career plans, according to Cosmopolitan.

But the Queen rejected their plan to form a Sussex Royal brand, after she requested that they avoid using the word "royal" in their branding.

So because the Queen reportedly didn't approve of their original plan, Harry and Meghan went with a backup plan - their multi-million dollar Netflix deal.

Advertisement

As part of their deal with the streaming service, Meghan and Harry will produce feature films, documentaries, and children's programming.

Harry and Meghan's new deal is a backup after the Queen rejected their original plans. Photo / Getty Images

Fiorito and Bowie explained on their Royally Obsessed podcast that while no one knows how long the Netflix deal was in the works, the Queen's reaction to their original plan would have certainly contributed to how they announced their new project.

The Sun reported that Meghan and Harry opted for the "better to ask for forgiveness than for permission" saying and didn't tell the Queen the news ahead of the public.

This may have been so that she couldn't thwart their plans before the deal was sealed.