Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old British war veteran recently knighted by the Queen, told Piers Morgan he was caught driving over the speed limit and had to attend a speed awareness course when he was 98 years old.

According to Moore, that was the last time he drove.

The 100-year-old veteran sat down with Piers Morgan for the show "Life Stories" on ITV this week.

Captain Tom Moore being interviewed by Piers Morgan. Photo / ITV

Moore, who achieved viral fame when he walked laps of his garden and raised millions for the NHS, spoke to Morgan about his life and detailed the time he was caught speeding in a 30mph zone when he was 98.

Advertisement

"That was not fair. I mean 38mph for somebody like me. It was nothing," he said.

"I went on one of these speed awareness courses. Having had to pay, it cost you more than your points."

Moore said the course was "boring" and he left it hoping he could get back to driving soon, but a leg injury dashed his hopes.

The beloved captain also revealed he continues to do laps around his garden.

"I get up at 6.30am and get going," he said.

"I do believe in daily exercise, maybe that has kept me going all this time.

"When I was small I had a little bicycle, and when I got older I had a dog, and I used to go on long walks whenever we could," he continued.

"For the rest of my life I have always been active and maybe that is one of the reasons I have managed to stay so long."